Mindy Kaling Has Some Thoughts on Hugh Jackman’s Career — The Week in Showrunner Tweets

Plus, current events meet a vintage "Parks and Recreation" reference, and Shonda Rhimes reveals a secret talent.

One fascinating aspect of today’s media landscape is that many creators and executive producers enjoy using Twitter to engage with their audiences, share behind-the-scenes information about their shows, chat about politics, and otherwise communicate about what matters to them. So, each week, we’ll compile some of our favorite exchanges representing the wide variety of discourse seen on social media.

This week: A “BoJack Horseman” character seemingly comes to life, the “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” writers room gets an upgrade (…maybe), and Lin-Manuel Miranda gets spoiled for “Veep.”

Well, This is a Delightful Image

90%of my Sat mornings for past 5 months r spent in full performance of every Moana song with my Tiny Humans. I do a fine Maui. @Lin_Manuel — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) May 20, 2017

If you haven’t read it, by the way, Rhimes’ “Year of Yes” is a charming memoir/self-help book. We should all live the Shonda way.

Not Everybody Has to Be “Twin Peaks,” You Guys

We don't have a giant talking backwards, but we have @mrbobodenkirk in his underwear. Tonight! #BetterCallSaul: "Expenses." Love this cast! — Thomas Schnauz (@TomSchnauz) May 22, 2017

Not that anyone at IndieWire would ever be the type to objectify Bob Odenkirk, but some might argue that’s a more intriguing pitch. (And this week’s episode was great, just for the record.)

This Is An Important Public Service

Here's an official playlist of ALL the music in @MasterofNone season 2 (all the stuff on Spotify): https://t.co/pSDLfvaRKh — Aziz Ansari (@azizansari) May 18, 2017

Thank you, Aziz.

This Is a Good Political Joke

But, more importantly, a really great callback to our dearly beloved “Parks and Recreation,” as retweeted by executive producer Mike Schur:

Bad Writing Is Sometimes the Only Real Explanation for What’s Going On

I try to keep the political commentary to a minimum here, but this is another very good joke about current events.

SHOWRUNNER: He wouldn't just say that in a room full of people. *To the Russians.*

WRITER: But —

SHOWRUNNER: He's not a moron. Cut it. https://t.co/Kr6zwSOVBP — John Rogers (@jonrog1) May 19, 2017

Princess Carolyn, Is That You?

Both “BoJack Horseman” creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg and production designer Lisa Hanawalt retweeted this amazing photo:

Never Forget

“Snowpiercer” showrunner Josh Friedman was one of the writers of “War of the Worlds” — he blogged about the experience ten years ago, but it still appears to haunt him to a degree.

Today is the anniversary of Tom Cruise jumping on Oprah's couch and me losing thousands of dollars in residuals. — josh friedman (@Josh_Friedman) May 23, 2017

But Does Broadcast Even Have That Kind of Money Anymore?

Friedman and “Spartacus” creator Steven DeKnight seem to be very much preferring the experience of writing for cable (or, in DeKnight’s case, “Pacific Rim”).

If u ever see me writing broadcast again u can be sure that someone paid me Fuck Me money. — josh friedman (@Josh_Friedman) May 20, 2017

::fire emoji::

I work for HBO, which obligates me by contract to use 1 profanity every 26 words, so be forgiving and take the stick from your fucking anus. https://t.co/P0lcuwHxkm — David Simon (@AoDespair) May 21, 2017

The tweet to which David Simon, currently working on “The Deuce” for the venerable cable network, is replying to has since been deleted — probably because after getting this response, user @Ammoth promptly burst into flames.

But Where Are the Armrests???

New chairs for the writers' room are a big hit. And we got them in… West Covina! #CrazyExGirlfriend pic.twitter.com/rZ0unO8Lq0 — Aline Brosh McKenna (@alinebmckenna) May 21, 2017

We have discussed this in the IndieWire office and while we love this look at the “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” writers’ room, we are very confused by the lack of armrests. Armrests are important, guys.

It’s Not A Competition, David

“Veep” showrunner Dave Mandel is aware that other shows have recently explored a very serious issue, but he feels that his show had a different approach.

@DavidHMandel Female genital mutilation must be all the rage w/writers, it was featured in Call The Midwife & The Handmaid's Tale lately too. But no yuks. — ogg921 (@OGG921) May 22, 2017

Love Handmaids tale, but even they would admit we are funnier https://t.co/XOqk8JIXIs — David Mandel (@DavidHMandel) May 22, 2017

I don’t know if this is a competition anyone wants to win?

Better Get Binge-ing, Lin-Manuel Miranda

As retweeted by Mandel:

"Hamilton wasn't a President."

Jonah: "Then why the fuck is there a musical about him?! He was our first Puerto Rican President." 😂 #Veep — Stephen Patiño (@YaBoyStevieP) May 22, 2017

@Lin_Manuel @VeepHBO I've been waiting with bated breath for you to see this joke ever since we filmed it. Catch up on the show, man! — Timothy Simons (@timothycsimons) May 25, 2017

Though really, a season behind? That’s your own fault, Lin. Have you been busy or something?

This Week in “Awwwwwwww…”

The only thing better than this ray of sunshine from Ava DuVernay:

My nephew Kiernan wants me to wish you a happy weekend. He says to smile if you can, relax if you can and embrace the good if you can. xo pic.twitter.com/sYpnq9yHgC — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 26, 2017

…Is “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” showrunner Aline Brosh McKenna’s response.

@ava He was in the writers room today. Had some quality episode ideas and punch up. — Aline Brosh McKenna (@alinebmckenna) May 26, 2017

Apparently, Making Season 3 of “Difficult People” Has Been a Bit Stressful

Or maybe this is just normal for creator/star Julie Klausner:

If you see a bitch with crazy big red hair wearing pajama pants she thought were yoga pants and a dance sweatshirt look away baby look away — Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) May 26, 2017

Mindy Kaling Has Some Great Advice For Hugh Jackman

I want this for him too, Mindy.

Now that Hugh Jackman doesn't have to be ripped for Wolverine, I was hoping he has a joyous pudge phase of playing well-fed mobsters — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 22, 2017

This Sounds Like a Magical Way to Live Your Life

And finally, from “MST3K” producer and star Jonah Ray, your moment of zen:

When things feel hectic, I listen to Tom Petty and imagine I live in a rural town in the late 70's where beer doesn't make me gain weight. — Jonah Ray Rodrigues (@jonahray) May 18, 2017

