Mindy Kaling Has Some Thoughts on Hugh Jackman’s Career — The Week in Showrunner Tweets

One fascinating aspect of today’s media landscape is that many creators and executive producers enjoy using Twitter to engage with their audiences, share behind-the-scenes information about their shows, chat about politics, and otherwise communicate about what matters to them. So, each week, we’ll compile some of our favorite exchanges representing the wide variety of discourse seen on social media.
LAST WEEK’S TWEETS: ‘SNL’ Parties So Hard They Break Tables
This week: A “BoJack Horseman” character seemingly comes to life, the “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” writers room gets an upgrade (…maybe), and Lin-Manuel Miranda gets spoiled for “Veep.”
Well, This is a Delightful Image
If you haven’t read it, by the way, Rhimes’ “Year of Yes” is a charming memoir/self-help book. We should all live the Shonda way.
Not Everybody Has to Be “Twin Peaks,” You Guys
Not that anyone at IndieWire would ever be the type to objectify Bob Odenkirk, but some might argue that’s a more intriguing pitch. (And this week’s episode was great, just for the record.)
This Is An Important Public Service
Thank you, Aziz.
This Is a Good Political Joke
But, more importantly, a really great callback to our dearly beloved “Parks and Recreation,” as retweeted by executive producer Mike Schur:
Bad Writing Is Sometimes the Only Real Explanation for What’s Going On
I try to keep the political commentary to a minimum here, but this is another very good joke about current events.
Princess Carolyn, Is That You?
Both “BoJack Horseman” creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg and production designer Lisa Hanawalt retweeted this amazing photo:
Never Forget
“Snowpiercer” showrunner Josh Friedman was one of the writers of “War of the Worlds” — he blogged about the experience ten years ago, but it still appears to haunt him to a degree.
But Does Broadcast Even Have That Kind of Money Anymore?
Friedman and “Spartacus” creator Steven DeKnight seem to be very much preferring the experience of writing for cable (or, in DeKnight’s case, “Pacific Rim”).
::fire emoji::
The tweet to which David Simon, currently working on “The Deuce” for the venerable cable network, is replying to has since been deleted — probably because after getting this response, user @Ammoth promptly burst into flames.
But Where Are the Armrests???
We have discussed this in the IndieWire office and while we love this look at the “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” writers’ room, we are very confused by the lack of armrests. Armrests are important, guys.
It’s Not A Competition, David
“Veep” showrunner Dave Mandel is aware that other shows have recently explored a very serious issue, but he feels that his show had a different approach.
I don’t know if this is a competition anyone wants to win?
Better Get Binge-ing, Lin-Manuel Miranda
As retweeted by Mandel:
Though really, a season behind? That’s your own fault, Lin. Have you been busy or something?
This Week in “Awwwwwwww…”
The only thing better than this ray of sunshine from Ava DuVernay:
…Is “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” showrunner Aline Brosh McKenna’s response.
Apparently, Making Season 3 of “Difficult People” Has Been a Bit Stressful
Or maybe this is just normal for creator/star Julie Klausner:
Mindy Kaling Has Some Great Advice For Hugh Jackman
I want this for him too, Mindy.
This Sounds Like a Magical Way to Live Your Life
And finally, from “MST3K” producer and star Jonah Ray, your moment of zen:
Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our film and TV email newsletter here.