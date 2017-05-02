Tyrese Gibson Teases ‘Baby Boy’ Sequel

Writer-director John Singleton might be working with Gibson on a second installment of their 2001 film.

A “Baby Boy” sequel might be in the works. On Monday night, star Tyrese Gibson took to Instagram to tease a possible second installment of his 2001 film, in which he co-starred alongside Taraji P. Henson. “Sequel to ‘Baby Boy’ coming soon….. #BabyBoyComingOfAge shout to @johnsingleton”, the actor wrote on the first of three posts teasing the sequel.

Written and directed by John Singleton, “Baby Boy” follows Jody (Gibson), an unemployed man living with his mother. Jody maintains a romantic relationship with his child’s mother, Yvette (Henson), but that does not stop him from getting involved with another woman. The film also starred rapper-actor Snoop Dogg, AlexSandra Wright, Mo’Nique, and Omar Gooding.

Back in 2011, Singleton revealed he was planning to reunite Henson and Gibson in a new film. At the time, he emphasized it was not a sequel to “Baby Boy,” but shared that it was “a crazy, dysfunctional love story set in the hood.” Then, in 2015, the filmmaker revealed he already had a script.

“I have a script of a movie that I want to do. It’s kind of an allude to ‘Baby Boy’ but we have to figure it out,” Singleton said. “Taraji has an interesting schedule with ‘Empire’ and Tyrese has a lot of stuff going on, and I do. But we’re going to put it together. The audience just really wants to see those two back together.”

