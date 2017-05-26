‘The Bachelorette’ and Lionel Richie Re-Enacted, ‘Veep’s’ Best Insults — This Week’s Best Late Night TV

Plus, we get singing tips from a Broadway pro, and Amber Ruffin says "WHAT?"

With so many shows running every weeknight, it makes sense that you can’t keep up on everything. So here’s a recap of the week’s highlights, thanks to the magic of YouTube.

“Sing After You Cry”

Ben Platt, the star of the Broadway favorite “Dear Evan Hanson,” appeared on “Late Show” this week, and offered some amazing advice on why singing on stage can actually be helped by tears. That’s in the interview below:

And for a taste of what that means, just watch Platt singing a signature number from the show live:

Not bad, sir. Not bad.

Not That We’ll Admit to Watching “The Bachelorette,” But…

A truly horrific dude made his primetime debut during the season premiere, and the best way to process it is to watch two true gentlemen of The Roots reenact a key interaction on “The Tonight Show. “

Coach Gonna Coach

Don’t expect a lot of straight interview segments to get a lot of attention in this round-up feature, but Kyle Chandler (as apparently we’re supposed to refer to Coach Taylor when he’s not playing Coach Taylor) is too delightful to ignore — especially when he’s admitting to Seth Meyers that being Coach Taylor lets him get away with a lot.

“Hey, You Gay Irish Fireman!”

Look, the cast of “Veep” would be delightful no matter what, but all of them together, talking about the meanest insults they’ve used on the show? Just too much fun. Conan really lucked out with this one.

Always Here for Amber Ruffin

“Amber Says What” is a reliable staple of “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” and her latest riff includes the black Bachelorette and Dwayne Johnson’s rumored presidential run.

Stuck on the Ceiling with Lionel Richie

On a technical level, this is pretty impressive: James Corden and actual Lionel Richie recreate the music video for “Dancing on the Ceiling,” perception-warping effects and all. Of course, things go wrong for Corden — a regular feature of “The Late Late Show’s” bits — but what really stands out is how fun and natural Richie is as a comedic performer. Totally down with him making a comeback.

Paul Simon And Stephen Colbert Are “Feelin’ Groovy”

Finally, while this casual conversation between the folk legend and Colbert takes a dark turn, it does so in a surprisingly pleasant way, perhaps thanks to the nature of “The 59th Street Bridge Song” and Jon Batiste and a tuba player popping in. It’s not the happiest moment we’ve experienced this week, but we’re still feeling pretty groovy about it.

