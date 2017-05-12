‘Band Aid’ Trailer: Zoe Lister-Jones and Adam Pally Start a Band to Save Their Failing Marriage — Watch

The Sundance comedy opens in theaters June 2 and on VOD June 9.

Zoe Lister-Jones’ directorial debut, “Band Aid,” premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival’s U.S. Dramatic Competition section. Now, the official trailer for the dramedy, which is also written by Lister-Jones, has been released ahead of its summer theatrical release.

Lister-Jones stars alongside Adam Pally as a Los Angeles couple who fight over just about everything. In a last effort to save their marriage, the two turn all their fights into songs and form a rock band, all with the help of their kooky drummer neighbor Dave (played by comedian/musician Fred Armisen). Brooklyn Decker, Jesse Williams, Chris D’Elia, Jamie Chung, Colin Hanks, Erinn Hayes, and Gillian Zinser round up the cast.

IFC Films holds all North American rights to the film, while Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions has all rights outside of North America. “Band Aid” opens in theaters on June 2 and on VOD June 9. Check out the trailer below.

