‘Barbara’ Trailer: Mathieu Amalric’s Female-Centric Drama Premieres at Cannes This Month — Watch

Jeanne Balibar is Amalric's leading lady in his Un Certain Regard entry.

Mathieu Amalric is returning to Cannes this month, and not just as an actor. In addition to appearing in frequent collaborator Arnaud Desplechin’s “Ismael’s Ghosts,” Amalric will also be in the Un Certain Regard category with his latest directorial effort. Avail yourself of the trailer and new photos for “Barbara” below (via the Playlist).

Here’s the synopsis: “An actress, Brigitte, is playing Barbara in a film that soon begins shooting. Brigitte works on her character, her voice, the songs and scores, the imitation of her gestures, her knitting, the lines to learn. Things move along. The character grows inside her. Invades her, even … Yves, the director, is also working — via encounters, archival footage, the music. He seems inhabited and inspired by her … But by whom? The actress or Barbara?”

Jeanne Balibar plays the title character in the film, with Amalric co-starring. He most recently wrote and directed “The Blue Room,” which likewise premiered in Un Certain Regard three years ago.

