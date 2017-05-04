Barry Jenkins is Trying to ‘Find Something to Do With Isabelle Huppert’

The "Moonlight" director is a huge fan of the French actress' work.

Queen. Legend. Amazing. These are some of the words Barry Jenkins has used to refer to Isabelle Huppert, and he’s hoping to turn his admiration into a future project.

“She’s amazing!” Jenkins told Vulture about the French actress during a recent interview. The filmmaker already spoke to his business partner about the possibility of doing a film with Huppert. “And we’re like, ‘Maybe we should find something to do with Isabelle Huppert.’ It’s one of those cool things that kind of just happened and people saw us together and it took on a life of its own.”

While he comes up with a project worthy of Huppert, the filmmaker is gearing up to write and helm and adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s National Book Award–winning novel “The Underground Railroad” for Amazon.

Jenkins also told Vulture what drew him to create this series about a young slave woman named Cora and her journey to freedom after escaping a Georgia plantation.

“It’s such an amazing character, and I feel like right now my obsession is in translating the interiority of these characters,” the director said. “Cora has a very rich interior life because she lives in a town where she can’t express herself externally. That’s my bread and butter. And I just want to dig deep and dig down and really bring out the interior life of that character in the way an audience can feel it.”

