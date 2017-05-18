Barry Jenkins Reacts to ‘Moonlight’ Becoming A24’s Highest-Grossing Film

The film has earned $65 million worldwide.

“Moonlight” is officially A24’s highest-grossing release ever, as the surprise Best Picture winner recently surpassed the $25 million domestic takes of both “Ex Machina” and “The Witch.” Its foreign returns are even higher, as co-writer/director Barry Jenkins noted on Twitter yesterday: $37 million. All together, the film has earned $65 million in box-office receipts.

“Wow wow wow — haven’t checked in on this in a minute. That international number just puts me all in my feels ✊🏿,” tweeted Jenkins, who wrote the script alongside Tarell Alvin McCraney. “Moonlight” received a total of eight Academy Award nominations, also winning in the Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor (Mahershala Ali) categories.

The film, which will be available to stream on Amazon Prime starting this Sunday, May 21, was Jenkins’ first since 2008’s “Medicine for Melancholy.” He recently directed an episode of “Dear White People” and is currently working on a limited series based on Colson Whitehead’s novel “The Underground Railroad.”

Wow wow wow — haven’t checked in on this in a minute. That international number just puts me all in my feels ✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/As7h2u8VT5 — Barry Jenkins (@BandryBarry) May 17, 2017

