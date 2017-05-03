‘Based on a True Story’: Eva Green and Emmanuelle Seigner Are Lovers in First Look at Roman Polanski’s New Drama

The film co-written by "Personal Shopper" director Olivier Assayas will premiere at Cannes.

Lionsgate has released the first-look image from Roman Polanski’s thriller-drama “Based on a True Story,” which marks the French-Polish director’s first film in four years. The film, whose original title in French is “D’après une histoire vraie” and stars Eva Green and Emmanuelle Seigner, will show at the Cannes Films Festival, which will run May 17 – 28.

The film is an adaptation of Delphine de Vigan’s novel of the same name. Polanski wrote the script with writer and “Personal Shopper” director Olivier Assayas. “Based on a True Story” follows a Parisian writer (Seigner) who gets romantically involved with an obsessed admirer (Green) who tries to impose influence on her.

During his embattled five-decade career, Polanski has helmed a long list of acclaimed films, including “Knife in the Water,” “Repulsion,” “Cul-de-Sac,” “Rosemary’s Baby,” “Macbeth,” “Chinatown,” and “The Pianist.” His last film “Venus in Furs” was released in 2013. In his 20-year career, Assayas’ films have been celebrated and acclaimed by critics, the general public, and the festival circuit. The writer-helmer won Best Director at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival for his latest film, “Personal Shopper,” starring Kristen Stewart.

Green last starred in 2016’s “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.” Seigner co-starred opposite Gérard Depardieu in last year’s “Le divan de Staline” (“Stalin’s Couch”).

