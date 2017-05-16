‘Battle of the Sexes’ Trailer: Emma Stone and Steve Carell Face Off in Sports Comedy — Watch

The Fox Searchlight film from Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton hits theaters on September 22, 2017.

Fox Searchlight Pictures has just released the trailer for the highly-anticipated historical comedy “The Battle of the Sexes,” which sees Emma Stone and Steve Carell literally go head-to-head as opponents in a world famous tennis match. The true story centers on the 1973 game between Billie Jean King (Stone) and Bobby Riggs (Carell) that took on a life of its own during the early innings of the feminist movement.

Directed by Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton, (“Little Miss Sunshine,” “Ruby Sparks”), the film hits theaters on September 22, 2017. The film co-stars Elisabeth Shue, Alan Cumming and Sarah Silverman. Here’s the official synopsis:

The electrifying 1973 tennis match between World number one Billie Jean King and ex-champ and serial hustler Bobby Riggs was billed as ‘The Battle of the Sexes’ and became one of the most watched televised sports events of all time. The match caught the zeitgeist and sparked a global conversation on gender equality, spurring on the feminist movement. Trapped in the media glare, King and Riggs were on opposite sides of a binary argument, but off-court each was fighting more personal and complex battles. With a supportive husband urging her to fight the Establishment for equal pay, the fiercely private King was also struggling to come to terms with her own sexuality, while Riggs gambled his legacy and reputation in a bid to relive the glories of his past. Together, Billie and Bobby served up a cultural spectacle that resonated far beyond the tennis courts and animated the discussions between men and women in bedrooms and boardrooms around the world.

To watch the trailer for “Battle of the Sexes,” check out the trailer below.



