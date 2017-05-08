‘Beauty and the Beast’ Wins Movie of the Year At MTV Movie & TV Awards

"Get Out," "Logan," "Rogue One" and "The Edge of Seventeen" were also nominated.

“Beauty and the Beast” has won the top prize at this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards, beating out “Get Out,” “Logan,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and “The Edge of Seventeen.” Emma Watson, Josh Gad and director Bill Condon accepted the award from Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn, who of course made a “La La Land”/”Moonlight” joke as they opened the envelope. To be eligible for the award, nominees were required to be totally rad and appeal to a youthful crowd whose tastes are both with-it and mature.

Other movie winners included Watson, who was named Best Actor for her performance in “Beauty and the Beast.” This year’s ceremony marked the first time the acting awards weren’t divided by gender — the categories were simply Best Actor in a Movie, Best Actor in a Show, Best Villain, etc.

Adam DeVine hosted the ceremony, which took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Prior to this year, the show was simply known as the MTV Movie Awards.

