‘Below Her Mouth’ Exclusive Clip: Sensual Lesbian Romance Heats Up The Screen — Watch

And this is actually pretty tame, compared to the rest of the movie.

Jasmine (Natalie Krill) is an editor at a fashion magazine. Dallas (Erika Linder) owns her own roofing business. Jasmine is engaged to a man who doesn’t think it’s funny when she paints his nails. Dallas is fresh out of a relationship because she “doesn’t feel like playing house right now.” Somehow, they find each other at a girls’ night out in Toronto, beginning a torrid love affair fueled by unbridled chemistry and the appeal of forbidden desire.

It’s all there in this exclusive clip: The sensuality, the magnetic connection, the poetic pillow talk about how many breaths one takes in a minute and how to drive home without getting lost. For all the cinematic interest in lesbian sex, it is rare that a film actually gets it right the way “Below Her Mouth” does. And then some.

Shot with an entirely female crew on location in Toronto, “Below Her Mouth” was directed by April Mullen from a script by Stephanie Fabrizi. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2016, and is currently playing in theaters nationwide.

Check out the exclusive clip below:

