Ben Kingsley to Star in First of Daniel Alfredson’s Adaptation of ‘Intrigo’ Novel Trilogy

The film will be titled "Death of an Author" and production is set to begin this week.

Ben Kingsley is set to star in “Death of an Author,” the first adaptation of the upcoming planned “Intrigo” trilogy of novels by international best-selling Swedish author Hakan Nesser. Benno Fürmann (“North Face”) and Tuva Novotny (“Jalla, Jalla”) will co-star alongside Kingsley in the first of three films that will be helmed by “The Girl Who Played with Fire” director Daniel Alfredson.

The titles of the three films will be “Death of an Author,” “Samaria” and “Dear Agnes.” They will be set in an undefined country somewhere in northern Europe, where many of Nesser’s stories have been set. The three films will share the same psychology and narrative structure, with plots that include some sort of escape with dark hidden secrets destined to surface, as well as guilt, revenge and atonement.

Production of “Death of an Author” is set to begin this week in Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia and Belgium, immediately followed by the shooting of the other two films. Principal photography of all three movies is expected to be completed by the end of August, and a theatrical release of the first film is planned for the end of 2018.

The films will be co-produced and financed by The Amazing Film Company along with Enderbyand Umedia, with Silver Reel also coming on board to co-finance. Fox International Production has picked up all rights for German-Speaking territories. Enderby’s Rick Dugdale and Thomas Peter Friedl andThe Amazing Film Company’s Uwe Schott serve as producers. Ian Hutchinson of Silver Reel is the executive producer.

“Hakan Nesser has fascinated millions of readers all over the world with his thrilling intrigues taking place in Maardam. With our trilogy of feature films have we chosen a unique and extraordinary concept to bring this mysterious world to the big screen,” said Dugdale in a statement. The three films will be introduced to buyers at the Cannes, taking place May 17 – 28.

Kingsley can be seen next on Netflix’s satirical comedy “War Machine,” in which he stars alongside Brad Pitt. The film will be released globally on the streaming platform and in select theaters in New York and Los Angeles on May 26.

