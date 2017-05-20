‘SNL’ Parties So Hard They Break Tables — The Week in Showrunner Tweets

LAST WEEK’S TWEETS: Is The World Going to Hell Because ‘Hannibal’ Got Canceled?
One fascinating aspect of today’s media landscape is that many creators and executive producers enjoy using Twitter to engage with their audiences, share behind-the-scenes information about their shows, chat about politics, and otherwise communicate about what matters to them. So, each week, we’ll compile some of our favorite exchanges representing the wide variety of discourse seen on social media.
This week, we get unique insight into the relationships between two showrunners and their mothers, Loren Bouchard shares an unreleased “Bob’s Burgers” song, and more.
Oh My God, Read All the Replies on These Tweets
If you do, you will get just a taste of how insane the parties at “Saturday Night Live” can apparently be.
Seriously:
Billy Eichner Hasn’t Lost Perspective On What Matters
A History Lesson From The Creator of “Bones”
I’m not being sarcastic — it’s a real history lesson! And also an interesting insight into Hart Hanson’s relationship with his mother.
Mindy Kaling Brought Treats
I mean, not everyone loves Swedish fish… But maybe all famous people do?
Heads Up: The Soundtrack to “Bob’s Burgers” is Not Complete
After getting this reply…
“Bob’s Burgers” creator Loren Bouchard admitted that there were some missing tracks (and shared one of his favorites).
In Memorium
Ava DuVernay remembered former Paramount chief Brad Grey, who passed away on Sunday.
While “Agents of SHIELD” executive producer Maurissa Tancharoen was saddened by the loss of actor Powers Booth.
Seth MacFarlane Answers A Very Important Question
At this week’s upfronts, Fox featured “The Orville,” a new series starring and created by Seth MacFarlane. It’s…not a great title for a few reasons, including the fact that it doesn’t really communicate what kind of tone we can expect from the series. Is it science fiction? Is it comedy? Here’s MacFarlane’s answer.
You Think Your Mother’s Day Was Awkward?
“American Gods” executive producer Bryan Fuller has you beat.
Thank You, Raphael Bob-Waksberg
Without the creator of “BoJack Horseman,” I never would have known the cast of “Fraiser” once appeared in a “Star Trek” spoof with Kate Mulgrew.
John McNamara Also Has a “Star Trek” Thing
Sharing mostly because of who sent this to “The Magicians” executive producer John McNamara. Deliciously random.
Here’s How David Simon Celebrated Hitting 100,000 Twitter Followers
All of that happened in the space of ten minutes. Well-played, all around.
Look at These Happy People
We remain, as always, in awe of the powers of Leslie Jones.
What’s the Difference Between Writing for Humans and Robots?
Recently, Steven DeKnight has gone from “Spartacus” and “Daredevil” to writing the screenplay for “Pacific Rim: Uprising.” Which led one follower to ask…
Finally, This is Just a Funny Image
Hope “Snowpiercer” creator Josh Friedman likes Season 3 a little better.
