‘SNL’ Parties So Hard They Break Tables — The Week in Showrunner Tweets

Also, David Simon celebrates getting 100,000 Twitter followers by asking for insults, and "Timeless" celebrates its resurrection.

One fascinating aspect of today’s media landscape is that many creators and executive producers enjoy using Twitter to engage with their audiences, share behind-the-scenes information about their shows, chat about politics, and otherwise communicate about what matters to them. So, each week, we’ll compile some of our favorite exchanges representing the wide variety of discourse seen on social media.

This week, we get unique insight into the relationships between two showrunners and their mothers, Loren Bouchard shares an unreleased “Bob’s Burgers” song, and more.

Oh My God, Read All the Replies on These Tweets

If you do, you will get just a taste of how insane the parties at “Saturday Night Live” can apparently be.

@shoemakermike @MrHoratioSanz @DavidHMandel @sethmeyers @LateNightSeth Is that from the infamous 17th floor party? And if yes, when will there be a "30 For 30" about that? — John Mulaney (@mulaney) May 16, 2017

Seriously:

Billy Eichner Hasn’t Lost Perspective On What Matters

I'm on so many shows I should have my own Upfront! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA nuclear war is imminent — billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 15, 2017

A History Lesson From The Creator of “Bones”

I’m not being sarcastic — it’s a real history lesson! And also an interesting insight into Hart Hanson’s relationship with his mother.

JFK asks his mother (after Cuban Missile Crisis) not to contact Nikita Khrushchev again without asking him first: pic.twitter.com/mGrdwUBXWC — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) May 14, 2017

Wow. The most important thing I ever had to ask my mother was not to call me by my childhood nickname in front of the actors. #SheDidIt https://t.co/WKuoIiP24q — Hart Hanson (@HartHanson) May 14, 2017

Mindy Kaling Brought Treats

I'm in NYC for 30 hours. I hope I run into a celebrity. "Wanna a Swedish fish? I have some in my clutch!" I would say pic.twitter.com/jIlXllUgAh — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 14, 2017

I mean, not everyone loves Swedish fish… But maybe all famous people do?

Heads Up: The Soundtrack to “Bob’s Burgers” is Not Complete

After getting this reply…

@lorenbouchard Love the album. Love love love love it. No “Staying Up Till Midnight”, though?https://t.co/IyMLZeTz4i — macfixer (@macfixer) May 15, 2017

“Bob’s Burgers” creator Loren Bouchard admitted that there were some missing tracks (and shared one of his favorites).

Yeah, we left off the promos and one-offs. I feel sad now, though. I always liked this one too:https://t.co/7GWNl4mghN https://t.co/c1Zv5BG4zd — loren bouchard (@lorenbouchard) May 15, 2017

In Memorium

Ava DuVernay remembered former Paramount chief Brad Grey, who passed away on Sunday.

Before SELMA was released, he invited me to dinner. Fab stories. Good laughs. And shrewd advice that I still use. May his soul be at rest 🙏🏾 https://t.co/JY98Sja2Pr — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 15, 2017

While “Agents of SHIELD” executive producer Maurissa Tancharoen was saddened by the loss of actor Powers Booth.

We are devastated. It was such an honor to work with him. RIP Powers. https://t.co/XnxFYTalfI — Maurissa Tancharoen (@MoTancharoen) May 15, 2017

Seth MacFarlane Answers A Very Important Question

At this week’s upfronts, Fox featured “The Orville,” a new series starring and created by Seth MacFarlane. It’s…not a great title for a few reasons, including the fact that it doesn’t really communicate what kind of tone we can expect from the series. Is it science fiction? Is it comedy? Here’s MacFarlane’s answer.

We like to think of it as thoughtful sci fi with a whiskey shot of comedy https://t.co/cjrTzjQTSc — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) May 15, 2017

You Think Your Mother’s Day Was Awkward?

“American Gods” executive producer Bryan Fuller has you beat.

ON MOTHER'S DAY, MY MOTHER TOLD ME SHE HOPES DOING A SHOW WHERE A WOMAN EATS A MAN WITH HER VAGINA DOESN'T RUIN MY REPUTATION #AMERICANGODS — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) May 15, 2017

"I don't like those men floating around like they do in your show," MY MOTHER ON MEN WITH ERECTIONS IN BILQUIS' VAGINA NEBULA #AMERICANGODS — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) May 15, 2017

Thank You, Raphael Bob-Waksberg

Without the creator of “BoJack Horseman,” I never would have known the cast of “Fraiser” once appeared in a “Star Trek” spoof with Kate Mulgrew.

WOW, I did not know the new Star Trek would be like this! What a bold new direction! HOW DID THEY GET THIS CAST?!https://t.co/iL403gw6lh — Raphael Bob-Waksberg (@RaphaelBW) May 18, 2017

John McNamara Also Has a “Star Trek” Thing

Sharing mostly because of who sent this to “The Magicians” executive producer John McNamara. Deliciously random.

Good morning, Earth. Thank you for sending me this @DanaDelany 🖖🏻 pic.twitter.com/k8jeMDTgsK — John McNamara (@johnthemcnamara) May 16, 2017

Here’s How David Simon Celebrated Hitting 100,000 Twitter Followers

Counter just rolled 100K. Next dollop of twittersnide that produces honest LOL gets DVDs of all BDP-HBO shows. + charity don. in yr honor. — David Simon (@AoDespair) May 17, 2017

And by snide, I mean personally insulting to me. But funny. — David Simon (@AoDespair) May 17, 2017

@AoDespair Can I get dvds of Fargo instead? — W. E. B. Du Bois (@NicholasLoewen) May 17, 2017

And there it is. Where do you want the material sent? (I will follow so you can send postal address as DM) https://t.co/mQ2YaV7myl — David Simon (@AoDespair) May 17, 2017

All of that happened in the space of ten minutes. Well-played, all around.

Look at These Happy People

What was initially planned as a wake for cancelled #Timeless cast and crew last night became a Season 2 party! pic.twitter.com/uJHYcN8KFC — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyanTV) May 17, 2017

We remain, as always, in awe of the powers of Leslie Jones.

What’s the Difference Between Writing for Humans and Robots?

Recently, Steven DeKnight has gone from “Spartacus” and “Daredevil” to writing the screenplay for “Pacific Rim: Uprising.” Which led one follower to ask…

@stevendeknight Is it more fun directing actors or getting to "play with" giant robots? — Cobblestone Creative (@hankpena) May 18, 2017

Actors are immediate and surprising. The giant robots are awesome but require many, many months of painstaking adjustments. https://t.co/hoNkJQ00Of — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) May 18, 2017

Finally, This is Just a Funny Image

I loved Twin Peaks TV but hated Fire Walk w/ Me so much I drove to Lynch's house and stood up and yelled at him through my car's sunroof. — josh friedman (@Josh_Friedman) May 19, 2017

Hope “Snowpiercer” creator Josh Friedman likes Season 3 a little better.

