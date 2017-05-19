‘Better Call Saul’ Exclusive Clip: Jimmy Is Mr. Moneybags, and Kim Asks Questions — Watch

Things are going well for "Saul," but not so well that he can tip the delivery guy.

In this week’s episode of “Better Call Saul,” Jimmy’s (Bob Odenkirk) new endeavor is paying off, and so he attempts to settle his debts once and for all (at least for now). As seen in this exclusive sneak peak, he whips out a thick envelope of cash in front of Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is surprised to see him doing so well. But not so surprised that she won’t take the money.

When the Chinese food delivery boy comes, Jimmy insists on paying. He just doesn’t have quite enough bills to give the guy a decent tip. It’s one of those subtle comedic moments that Vince Gilligan is so good at delivering. Perfected in “Breaking Bad” every time Jesse gave something a silly name or jumped to ridiculous conclusions, Gilligan’s darkly comedic storytelling just keeps getting better in “Better Call Saul.”

“Better Call Saul” is the follow-up to Gilligan’s groundbreaking series on AMC, and it takes place before the events of “Breaking Bad.” The series, now in its third season, follows Jimmy McGill’s life as a criminal lawyer before he sets up shop in Albuquerque, New Mexico as Saul Goodman.

Check out the exclusive clip below:

