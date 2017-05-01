‘Better Call Saul’ and Three More Shows to Watch Tonight: IndieWire TV Picks for Monday, May 1

Start your week off right with Gus Fring, Lady Mary and an Oscar-winning director.

Monday, May 1

“Better Call Saul” 10 p.m., AMC

Episode Title: “Sabrosito”

Network Synopsis: Jimmy calls in a favor from Mike. Meanwhile, new complications disrupt the Salamancas’ business; and Chuck and Jimmy struggle to compromise.

Why You Should Watch: According to the trailer for the episode below, and the title “Sabrosito,” which translates to “tasty,” there is a lot more Gus Fring deliciousness coming your way.

READ MORE: ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 3 Review: As One of TV’s Greatest Dramas Evolves, Characters Inch Closer to ‘Breaking Bad’

“Jane the Virgin” 9 p.m., The CW

Episode Title: “Chapter Sixty-One”

Network Synopsis: Jane starts to casually date and receives a pleasant surprise when her date helps her fix things with Lina. Meanwhile, Petra follows a lead that could help her sister’s case; and Alba is appalled by a customer’s comment, so she takes a political stance.

Why You Should Watch: This is the episode series creator Jennie Snyder Urman referred to when it came to reacting to the presidency and its stance on immigration and undocumented workers. Meanwhile, the show continues to deal with how Michael’s death is still affecting Jane in unexpected ways three years later.

“Angie Tribeca” 10:30 p.m., TBS

Episode Title: “Turn Me On, Geils”

Network Synopsis: A brilliant robotics specialist is found dead in his lab. The victim’s assistant offers insight into the case and also takes a liking to Geils.

Why You Should Watch: “Downton Abbey” and “Good Behavior’s” Michelle Dockery explores Turner Networks synergy by guest-starring as Victoria, a woman with killer barista skills. Another familiar face seen in the promo below will also make an appearance.

READ MORE: ‘Angie Tribeca’ Review: Season 3 Fully Harnesses the Power of A-List Guest Stars Chris Pine and Natalie Portman

“Dear White People,” Currently streaming on Netflix

Episode Title: “Chapter V”

Synopsis: In case you were too busy bingeing the first three episodes of “The Handmaid’s Tale” this past weekend or catching that embarrassment of Sunday TV riches, we’re highlighting one episode of Netflix’s recently released “Dear White People,” which picks up where Justin Simien’s movie of the same name left off. The subject of this chapter is Reggie (Marque Richardson), who has created a campus-wide rating app titled “Woke or Not Woke.”

Why You Should Watch: “Moonlight’s” Barry Jenkins directed this episode, which hums from the Oscar winner’s visual mastery and deft touch with empathy. Prepare for emotional devastation.

READ MORE: ‘Dear White People’ Review: How Biting Satire and Sincere Love Story Make Season 1 Essential Viewing — Spoilers

