‘Big Bang Theory’ Vanity Card Bashes Trump and ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ Ratings

TV producer Chuck Lorre has taken yet another shot at the president.

Chuck Lorre is at it again.

The busy TV producer behind hit CBS comedies used the vanity card at the end of the credit sequence to “The Big Bang Theory” episode “The Gyroscopic Collapse” on Thursday night to take a shot at the president… again. This also happened to be the day that the House Republicans passed a health care bill to replace the Affordable Care Act.

The vanity card, seen below, is for the ratings from March 6, 2006 and shows how Lorre’s show “Two and Half Men” beat out Donald Trump’s “The Celebrity Apprentice” in the coveted 18-49 demographic. Lorre even added a bit of commentary to the ratings with the message: “Defeat terrorism and crazy dictators? He couldn’t even defeat ‘Two and a Half Men.'”

This isn’t the first time that Lorre has used a vanity card to target Trump. A few days before the November election, Lorre used another vanity card to state his opinion about the TV producer-turned-presidential candidate: “Don’t be fooled. Big Daddy can’t save us. Our salvation lies within ourselves. Within our own ingenuity and determined effort. ‘Make America great again’ is a bumper sticker for victimhood. But we are not victims.” Check out the full vanity card below that includes some other choice and censored words.

Lorre didn’t have to reach back into the 2006 archives to prove that his show was better than Trump’s though. In 2015, “Mike & Molly” handily beat out “The Celebrity Apprentice” in its timeslot. At a 2015 Television Critics Association panel for his reality show, Trump made grand statements about his ratings, claiming it was the top show. When pushed for clarification since the show was not leading by any metric, Trump tried to qualify his statements before finally throwing blame to whoever told him such alternative facts. Below is a partial transcript for the panel:

REPORTER: Just one point of clarification first. Donald, are you saying that “Apprentice” is TV’s #1-rated show?

DONALD TRUMP: No. 18-49, it’s done very well on the evening and it’s beaten “The Bachelor.” And if they took just the second show, it would be in the 18-49 #1.

REPORTER: For that night?

DONALD TRUMP: For that night, yes.

REPORTER: For that night.

DONALD TRUMP: Yes.

REPORTER: Mr. Trump, if the producers of “Mike & Molly” were to say that they had better 18-49 ratings than the “Celebrity Apprentice” the past two weeks, would they be wrong?

DONALD TRUMP: No. No. That’s what I had heard. That’s what I told. That’s what I was told.

