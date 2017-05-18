‘Blade of the Immortal’ Trailer: Takashi Miike Brings a Lethal Warrior to Cannes

The project marks the 100th feature for the Japanese filmmaker.

Takashi Miike’s latest samurai film, “Blade of the Immortal” (originally titled “Mugen no jûnin”), is one of the five movies screening Out of Competition at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The movie —the 100th for the Japanese filmmaker— was produced by Academy Award winner Jeremy Thomas (“The Last Emperor”). The film stars local mega-star Takuya Kimura in the lead role.

Based on Hiroaki Samura’s eponymous series, the film follows a masterful samurai named Manji (Kimura) who is cursed with immortality as a result of an epic battle. He’s haunted by the murder of his sister, and resorts to fighting evil in order to regain his soul. He helps a young girl (Hana Sugisaki) avenge her parents’ killing by a group of master swordsmen led by ruthless warrior Anotsu (Sôta Fukushi); but that mission will change Manji forever. The cast also includes Ebizô Ichikawa, Min Tanaka, and Tsutomu Yamazaki.

Magnet Releasing recently acquired U.S. rights to the film. Check out the trailer below.

