‘Blade Runner 2049’ Teaser: New Footage Offers a Glimpse of a Future in Which We Have Teasers for Teasers for Teasers

What hath science wrought?

If, in 2017, we already have teasers for trailers, imagine all the wonderful things we’ll have in 2049. We’ll get a sense of what that faraway future holds for us on Monday, when the actual trailer for “Blade Runner 2049” is revealed; in the meantime, behold the new 15-second teaser for said trailer. What a country!

“There is an order to things,” intones Robin Wright as it opens. “That’s what we do here: We keep order.” Well, that and run blades, of course. The brief ad offers a few fleeting glimpses of Harrison Ford, some hovering vehicles and the film’s first meme: Ryan Gosling’s high collar.

Denis Villeneuve picks up where Ridley Scott left “Blade Runner” a full 35 years ago, marking the director’s second consecutive sci-fi project after “Arrival.” Barkhad Abdi, Ana de Armas, Mackenzie Davis, Jared Leto, Edward James Olmos and former WWE Champion Dave Bautista co-star in “Blade Runner 2049,” which Warner Bros. will release on October 6.

