‘Blade Runner 2049’ Trailer: Denis Villeneuve’s Sci-Fi Epic Looks Like the Year’s Biggest Visual Stunner

Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford are front and center, but it's really the combo of Villeneuve and Roger Deakins that looks to make "Blade Runner 2049" soar.

“Prepare to start going steady with the edge of your seats,” Ryan Gosling told press at CinemaCon this year while teasing “Blade Runner 2049.” After watching the jaw-dropping official trailer, we now know exactly what he was talking about.

READ MORE: ‘Blade Runner 2049’: Sony Comes Out Swinging With New Footage at CinemaCon

Set 35 years after Ridley Scott’s landmark original, “2049” stars Gosling as Officer Q, a new blade runner working for the Los Angeles Police Department. He discovers a secret about plans to destroy what’s left of civilization, which leads him on a mission to locate Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), who hasn’t been seen in over three decades.

While the cast and the plot are enticing, it’s really the involvement of director Denis Villeneuve that has “2049” at the top of our most anticipated films to see this fall. The filmmaker is coming off his first Best Director Oscar nomination for “Arrival” earlier this year, and he’s already got a new “Dune” film in development. “Blade Runner” represents an exciting new peak of his career, and he’s brought along frequent collaborator Roger Deakins to make sure this one is a visual stunner from beginning to end.

Warner Bros. will release “Blade Runner 2049” in theaters October 6. Watch the brand new official trailer below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.