‘Bloodline’ Season 3 Trailer: Sissy Spacek Breaks Bad as Her Family Falls Apart in New Footage of Final Season — Watch

Kyle Chandler and Linda Cardellini star in new footage from the final season of "Bloodline."

As Netflix digs in for its May gold rush, expect a lot of fresh content from its bevy of award-caliber series. “House of Cards” dropped its first Season 5 trailer on Monday, and Netflix is bookending the first week of May with a full trailer for the final season of “Bloodline.”

After a cliffhanger ending to Season 2, it looks like the poop is going to hit the fan right off the bat in Season 3. [Editor’s Note: Spoilers ahead for Season 2.] “Bloodline” ended its (excellent) second season with John Rayburn (Kyle Chandler) on his way out of town; driving into the night with nowhere to go, and no one to help him escape. Little did he know his brother, Kevin (Norbert Leo Butz), went so far as to kill John’s partner, Marco (Enrique Murciano), to protect the family secret (that John killed his other brother, Danny, played by Ben Mendelsohn).

In the footage from the trailer below, it looks like John finds out soon enough. Images of John at the murder scene and Kevin in ambulance hint that the oldest Rayburn child will again be sucked into a mess he helped create. There’s also a shot of Sissy Spacek, as Rayburn family matriarch Sally, talking to someone behind bars, telling off old family friend Roy Gilbert (Beau Bridges), and promising someone that things are going to be OK.

We doubt it. John’s predicament is getting more and more complicated. Now he’s not only protecting himself but his brother, as well. Keeping the family out of jail seems like a tall order, and the pressure on John only mounts given he’s got a family to think about — as does Kevin, who’s wife is expecting. All we can promise is this: Kyle Chandler is the best, will remain the best, and we can’t wait to see him continue to be the best on this show.

Watch the trailer below.

