Blumhouse Set to Produce Dee Rees Horror Feature About Lesbians in Rural America

“Mudbound” director Dee Rees will write and direct an untitled horror project for Blumhouse “centered on the domestic lives of black lesbians in rural America,” the New York Times revealed in a profile of Blumhouse founder Jason Blum. The news was confirmed by The Tracking Board.

Blum saw “Mudbound” at the Sundance Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation and sold to Netflix for a whopping $12.5 million — the largest acquisition of the 2017 festival. When he had the chance to meet Rees at a Sundance Institute event in March, he teared up as he told her it was “one of the most powerful movies.” A mutual admiration society, Rees had recently seen Jordan Peele’s “Get Out,” which was produced by Blumhouse, and had similarly nice things to say to Blum.

The two sat down in a corner after the event, and Blum was pleasantly surprised to learn of Rees’ robust horror knowledge. She mentioned two recent genre releases she loved, “Hush” and “Creep,” and it turned out Blum had produced both. When Rees launched into a story about moving into a small town with her wife and feeling like “a ghost, or maybe some other force” didn’t want them to be there, Blum leaned forward in his seat.

They signed a development deal shortly thereafter.

It was only a matter of time before “Get Out” inspired other filmmakers to attempt what Peele has dubbed the “social thriller.” With Rees as a strong Oscar contender for “Mudbound,” and Blumhouse steering the ship, this one is sure to be a doozy.

