‘Borg/McEnroe’ Trailer: Shia LaBeouf Faces His Greatest Rival in New Biopic

Sverrir Gudnason stars as Swedish tennis icon Björn Borg.

The first trailer has dropped for Shia LaBeouf’s next film, “Borg/McEnroe.” Directed by Janus Metz Pedersen, the biopic tells the story of the famous rivalry between Swedish tennis superstar Björn Borg and his biggest opponent, American player John McEnroe, during 1980’s Wimbledon Championships. LaBeouf stars as McEnroe, while Sverrir Gudnason (“Monica Z,” “Gentlemen”) plays Borg. The film also stars Stellan Skarsgård and Tuva Novotny.

In an interview with Variety in October, LaBeouf said, “[McEnroe and I have] everything in common. Passionate. Perfectionist. Narcissistic. I’m a bit of a caricature also. You look for parallels in your life, and I’m lucky because there is a lot here…I’m eager to meet him before we shoot. I got nothing but love and respect for him. The script is brilliant. We are all here because of that. I cried the first time I read it. It’s not based on a book or a biography. It’s based on hard work.”

“Borg/McEnroe” opens in theaters in Sweden September 15. No word yet on the US release date. Check out the trailer below.

