The Rock for President, Brad Pitt Thinks Deep, and Miley Cyrus is a Panda — Late Night TV Highlights

Also, Naomi Watts reveals how real David Lynch's paranoia is, and believe it or not, Trump comes up.

With so many shows running every weeknight, it makes sense that you can’t keep up on everything. So here’s a recap of the week’s highlights, thanks to the magic of YouTube.

The Rock Would Beat Donald Trump in a Presidential Election

Maybe Jimmy Kimmel is cracking jokes. Or maybe, maybe, he is preaching the one truth we need in times like these. (Bonus points for the WWE footage re-edit, which is masterfully done.)

MOST IMPORTANTLY: On “The Tonight Show” Thursday night, Dwayne Johnson did not say he wouldn’t run. Salvation might be closer than we think.

Harry Styles Arrives at “The Late Late Show”

James Corden’s friendship with all the fellas of One Direction goes back a long way, which probably helped make possible this week-long residency featuring the “Dunkirk” star and, yes, teen hearthrob. And the show wasn’t afraid to milk aspects of Harry Styles’ persona for comedy all week long, as seen in his initial introduction. I may not be a member of the One Direction generation, but I get where you’re coming from, security lady.

Horatio Sanz and Seth Meyers Remember Acting With Trump

Hey, remember when Donald Trump was a guy who’d pop up in comedy sketches and it wouldn’t make you feel at all queasy? Probably not anymore, but former “SNL” compatriots Sanz and Seth are able to swallow that nausea to remember one of their classic breaks. “The only one being professional in that scene was Donald Trump,” Meyers observes. It’s fascinating, the feelings this inspires.

Brad Pitt Answers Big Questions With Stephen Colbert

There’s something deliberately delightful about this semi-regular “Late Show” segment, and when you think about the execution of it — the fact that rather than let guests lapse into familiar dull patter, “Big Questions” requires them to actually read a script and engage with the host — it’s a wonder we haven’t seen more imitators of the format. Sure, it can be a little blase at times, and stretches on for a pretty long time. But with a guy as charming on screen as Brad Pitt, we’ll forgive a lot.

Miley Cyrus’ Secret Day Job Revealed

Hashtag the Panda has been an established character in the “Tonight Show” world since 2014, but until this week we never knew his identity… or, as it turns out, hers. As part of a day-long adventure at 30 Rockefeller Center, Miley Cyrus was revealed as being the dancer inside the panda suit for at least a few months, and her commitment to the bit is legitimately impressive. It was less exciting when Cyrus sat in with Seth Meyers’ 8G Band a little bit later, but dancing in a panda suit is a surefire way to win over a crowd.

David Lynch Texts Naomi Watts Warnings About Spoiling “Twin Peaks”

Naomi Watts is very clear about how little she was allowed to know about the “Twin Peaks” revival, in which she appears. And as we learn during this interview, David Lynch is always paying attention.

