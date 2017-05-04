Brian De Palma To Helm ‘Domino,’ Starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Christina Hendricks

The film is set to begin shooting this summer.

“Scarface” director, Brian De Palma, is on board to helm ‘Domino,’ a thriller written by Norwegian scribe Petter Skavlan (“Kon-Tiki”), with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Christina Hendricks set to star. According to Variety, production on the film is set to start in the summer.

“Domino” follows a Danish cop (Coster-Waldau) who, with the help of a fellow police officer (Hendricks), sets out to track down his partner’s killer in Copenhagen, while Europe is being targeted by terrorists. Meanwhile, the man they’re after is working for a CIA operative and is on the trail of the ISIS cell behind the attacks.

The film is being produced by Michel Schønnemann for Schønne Film in Denmark. Antonio Perez Perez of Maestranza in Spain and Jaqueline de Gooeij of Zilvermeer in Belgium are co-producers.

During his over six decade career, De Palma has helmed a long list of acclaimed films such as “Scarface,” “Mission: Impossible,” “The Untouchables,” and “Carlito’s Way.” “I have been a huge fan of Brian De Palma ever since I saw ‘Scarface’ in 1983. So it is with great pride that I look forward to produce ‘Domino,’ a script I have developed together with screenwriter Petter Skavlan,” said Schønnemann. “From the start our ambitions have been to create a suspense-filled thriller in the line of such classics as ‘French Connection’; having Brian De Palma on board only heightens this ambition.”

