‘Broadchurch’ Season 3 Trailer: Olivia Colman and David Tennant Return to Solve One Last Crime

Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller and Detective Inspector Alec Hardy are back to investigate one last case. BBC America has released the trailer for the third and final season of its drama series “Broadchurch,” which centers on the murder investigation of 11-year-old Danny Latimer in the once-sleepy seaside town of Dorset, England. The series is created by Chris Chibnall (“Camelot,” “Gracepoint”) and stars Olivia Colman and David Tennant as the detective duo.

Season 3 picks up three years after the end of the second season, and five years after the beginning of the series. The new chapter finds the detectives investigating a new crime: a violent sexual assault, which may or may not be related to Danny’s murder. The returning cast includes Jodie Whittaker and Andrew Buchan as Beth and Mark Latimer, Arthur Darvill as Vicar Paul Coates, Carolyn Pickles as newspaper editor Maggie Radcliffe, Charlotte Beaumont as Mark and Beth’s daughter Chloe; and Adam Wilson as Ellie’s son Tom. Lenny Henry, Roy Hudd, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Georgina Campbell, Sarah Parish, Charlie Higson and Mark Bazeley join the cast this season.

The series is executive produced by Chibnall for Imaginary Friends and Jane Featherstone (“The Hour,” “Spooks”) for Shine Group’s Kudos. Season 3 was produced by Richard Stokes (“Silk,” “Law & Order: UK”), who also produced the first season.

The third and final chapter of “Broadchurch” premieres June 28, at 10pm/9c on BBC America. Watch the trailer below.

