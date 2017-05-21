Bryan Fuller on How ‘Alien’ Helped Inspire His Career — and Why He Doesn’t Like ‘Covenant’

The "Hannibal" and "American Gods" creator isn't a fan of Ridley Scott's latest.

“Alien: Covenant” dethroned “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” atop the box office this weekend and is currently sitting at 73% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is to say that a great many seem to have enjoyed Ridley Scott’s latest. Not among them is “Hannibal” and “American Gods” creator Bryan Fuller, who responded bluntly when asked whether he liked the film: “No.”

“I think the last two movies have had too many similarities to bad ‘Friday the 13th’ sequels and not enough similarities to good ‘Alien’ movies,” Fuller elaborated during Vulture Festival yesterday. Though he concedes that both “Prometheus” and “Covenant” are “masterfully executed on a technical level, gorgeously composed and produced,” Fuller finds himself frustrated by “really smart characters doing really stupid things.”

Setting aside the fact that smart people have been doing stupid things in “Alien” movies since we first learned that in space no one can hear you scream, Fuller actually credits the series with inspiring his career trajectory. After writing about the xenomorph itself for an experimental psychology course, he was told by his professor that “you don’t belong here, you need to go to film school.”

