‘Burden’ Clip: The Life and Often Dangerous Work of Performance Artist Chris Burden Gets Wild Documentary — Watch

The artist is remembered by friends and colleagues for his death-defying (and stomach-churning) performances.

People do crazy things for their art, and there is perhaps no better example of that than Chris Burden. In “Burden,” Richard Dewey and Timothy Marrinan’s new documentary about the late performance artist, they use a combination of personal footage and interviews from Burden’s friends and colleagues to paint a portrait of the man behind the madness.

In 1971, Burden captivated audiences and solidified his spot in history with his often life-threatening work. Among other things, he had himself shot, crucified on the back of a VW bug, and electrocuted, all while insisting he was “not about death.”

The film looks at the artist’s work, private life, and place in art history, integrating Burden’s own voice and musings through the use of audio recordings. Our exclusive clip examines one of his most famous, and terrifying, installations.

“Burden” will be released by Magnolia Pictures, arriving in New York theaters, on iTunes, Amazon, and VOD on May 5, and in Los Angeles theaters on May 12. Check out the clip below.

