BuzzFeed Hires Cinetic Exec for Original Documentary Push — Exclusive

The company has hired former Cinetic head of sales Linzee Troubh to develop documentary features and series based on BuzzFeed original reporting.

BuzzFeed is betting that its newsroom is the perfect place to launch new documentary projects. BuzzFeed Motion Pictures has hired former Cinetic Media head of sales Linzee Troubh for the newly-created position of Senior Manager of News Development, responsible for working with BuzzFeed editors and reporters to develop documentary features and series based on the company’s original reporting.

READ MORE: Robert De Niro Calls Out Donald Trump’s ‘Bullsh*t’ While Receiving Chaplin Award

Troubh will also work with outside producers to package upcoming and published news stories. Prior to joining Cinetic in 2010, she worked at the Tribeca Film Festival. Troubh’s first day at BuzzFeed was Monday.

“This isn’t going to be for every story and isn’t going to be of interest to every reporter,” BuzzFeed editor-in-chief Ben Smith wrote in a memo the company’s employees, “but it’s an exciting new direction for some stories and could also be a new muscle for some of us to build down the line.”

The move comes following BuzzFeed’s announcement in February that the company was developing an original crime docuseries with NBCUniversal based a story from BuzzFeed News reporter Katie J.M. Baker. The story centers on a Mississippi teen who was found burned alive in 2014. BuzzFeed previously said that its original reporting related to the unsolved case contributed to it becoming “one of the most-talked about stories on the internet,” and likened the new docuseries to Netflix ’s “Making a Murderer” and HBO’s “The Jinx.”

READ MORE: ‘Orange Is the New Black’ Season 5 Trailer: Inmates Run the Prison After Rebellion at Litchfield Penitentiary

BuzzFeed is also in the process of developing an original narrative feature film. Last July, the company partnered with Warner Bros. to develop “Brother Orange,” a dramatization of an incident involving BuzzFeed editor Matt Stopera that began when his iPhone was stolen and turned him into a celebrity in China. “Broad City” co-creator Ilana Glazer and Ellen DeGeneres are co-executive producing the project, along with Stopera and Jeff Kleeman.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.