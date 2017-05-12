‘Call Me By Your Name’ Director Luca Guadagnino Set to Helm Secretive Thriller Feature

Actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Jake Gyllenhaal are being courted to star in the lead roles.

Luca Guadagnino is on board to helm an as-of-yet-untitled thriller for Studiocanal, according to Deadline. Sources tell the publication that Academy Award nominees Benedict Cumberbatch and Jake Gyllenhaal are being tapped to star in the film, which is being penned by Steven Knight (“Eastern Promises”). Production is expected to begin in early 2018.

While details are being kept secret, Deadline reports that the story will focus on two friends, one a journalist and the other a business mogul, and that the film will also have a strong female lead. Guadagnino will also serve as one of the producers for the film, which marks his second collaboration with Studiocanal, which produced the director’s 2015 drama “A Bigger Splash.”

Guadagnino’s latest film, “Call Me By Your Name,” a coming-of-age drama about two young men who fall in love, screened at Sundance and Berlinale, earning critical raves and will arrive later this year in theaters. The Italian director recently finished shooting the remake of Dario Argento’s 1977 classic “Suspiria” for Amazon Studios.

