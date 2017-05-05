‘Call the Midwife,’ ‘The Leftovers,’ and Three More Show to Watch This Weekend — IndieWire TV Picks for May 5-7

Enjoy the weekend with RuPaul, Chris Gethard, and Justin Theroux's trippy adventure Down Under.

Friday, May 5

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” 8 p.m., VH1

Episode Title: “9021-HO”

Network Synopsis: The queens act in a ’90s high school drama, directed by Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth.

Why You Should Watch: “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is the smartest reality show on TV. So says IndieWire (more specifically, so says the one and only Jude Dry), and the latest season has been growing in ratings and expanding its audience in exciting new ways. The guest judges have been fantastic, and this week’s theme is a fun riff on a TV classic. Give it a try! We know you’ll be hooked.

READ MORE: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race:’ 5 Reasons Why It’s The Smartest Reality Show On TV

Saturday, May 6

“Chris Gethard: Career Suicide” 10 p.m., HBO

Episode Title: (Comedy Special)

Network Synopsis: Comedian, talk-show and podcast host, and writer Chris Gethard brings his one-man off-Broadway show, “Chris Gethard: Career Suicide,” to HBO. Taped at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center in February, the special was executive produced by Judd Apatow, Chris Gethard, Brian Stern, Mike Berkowitz, Anna Wenger and Marcus Raboy, and directed by Kimberly Senior, who also directed the stage production. The show was written by Chris Gethard.

Why You Should Watch: IndieWire’s Steve Greene spoke with Gethard about the special, and provided the following synopsis of what’s to come:

Over the course of an hour and a half, Gethard details his decades-long relationship with depression, recounting his first experiences with a sinking sensation he couldn’t quite identify, all the way through impulsive suicide attempts, pieced-together blackout spells, and the process of finding healthier, constructive ways to deal with all of those conflicting feelings and ideas.

But don’t worry — it’s still funny. After honing the show at comedy clubs, off-Broadway stages, and even a dive bar in New Jersey, Gethard has crafted a unique and personal stage experience. Sometimes the best way to deal with pain is through laughter, and Gethard does so in a way that’s enthralling, whether you’re feeling down or doing great.

READ MORE: How Chris Gethard’s Depression Chronicle ‘Career Suicide’ Is A Gift To Fans Who’ve Shared Their Struggles

Sunday, May 7

“Call the Midwife” 8 p.m., PBS

Episode Title: “Episode 6.6”

Network Synopsis: Valerie Dyer cares for a pregnant Somali woman and is shocked by aspects of this unfamiliar culture. The nuns and midwives try to provide the best care for Sister Mary Cynthia.

Why You Should Watch: “Call the Midwife” is a finely told period drama, and those are in short supply these days. Gone are the “Downton Abbeys” and “Mad Men’s,” but this PBS series offers up consistently rousing — and progressive-minded — stories of midwives doing their best, working together, and finding hope in dark times. We all need that right now, and it feels great to let this show share its thoughts.

READ MORE: Midwives Finally Get the Spotlight They Deserve in ‘The Mama Sherpas’

“The Last Man on Earth” 9 p.m., Fox

Episode Title: “When the Going Gets Tough” and “Nature’s Horchata”

Network Synopsis: The group’s daily life is upended when it starts to experience the long-term consequences of surviving an apocalypse.

Why You Should Watch: This season finale might be your last chance to save the series. “The Last Man On Earth” could be on its last legs, as ratings have dipped and prognosticators are unsure if Will Forte’s comedy will be renewed for a fourth season. If it does get the axe, it’s not for lack of quality. Each season has been better than the last, and Forte’s creation has proven capable of being outrageously funny and dramatically grounded — often from moment to moment. How it all wraps up will be worth watching no matter what, so follow Forte’s advice and watch before it’s too late.

READ MORE: ‘Gotham,’ ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ And 4 Other Bubble Shows We Desperately Want Saved

“The Leftovers” 9 p.m., HBO

Episode Title: “G’Day Melbourne”

Network Synopsis: Kevin (Justin Theroux) and Nora (Carrie Coon) travel to Australia, where she continues to track down the masterminds of an elaborate con, while he catches a glimpse of an unexpected face from the past, forcing him to confront the traumatic events of three years earlier.

Why You Should Watch: Episode 4 marks the halfway point in Season 3, as “The Leftovers” inches closer to its ultimate end. This week’s highlights include Nora and Kevin’s arrival in Australia, the much-touted land down under, and their new locale doesn’t disappoint — dramatically, that is. Written by Tamara P. Carter & Haley Harris with a story from co-creator Damon Lindelof, “G’Day Melbourne” focuses heavily on Kevin and Nora, resulting in two more Emmy-worthy turns from Theroux and Coon. Must. Watch.

READ MORE: ‘The Leftovers’: Scott Glenn Wasn’t Looking for a Sign, But What He Found Changed His Life Forever

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.