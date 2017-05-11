Cannes 2017 Unveils Official Schedule, Adds Masterclasses With Clint Eastwood and Alfonso Cuarón

Start filling your calendars now.

As is tradition, the Cannes Film Festival has unveiled its official schedule just days before the creme de la creme of festivals kicks off next week. Buried in an impressively stacked lineup are two brand new and delightfully unexpected additions: masterclasses with Clint Eastwood and Alfonso Cuarón, both listed as part of their Cannes Classics slate.

Eastwood’s class is slated for two hours on Sunday, May 21. The previous day, Cannes will screen Eastwood’s 1992 Western classic, “Unforgiven.” Eastwood is a long-time Cannes regular, screening films such as “Changeling,” “Pale Rider,” “Bird,” “Absolute Power,” and “Mystic River” at the festival over the years.

In 1994, he served as President of the Official Selection jury, which ultimately picked Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction” as their Palme d’Or winner.

On Wednesday, May 24, Cuarón will lead his own masterclass. The lauded Mexican filmmaker was previously at the festival with the omnibus “Paris, I Love You,” which debuted in the Un Certain Regard section in 2006.

In 2008, he returned as a member of the Competition jury, which awarded the Palme d’Or to Laurent Cantet’s “The Class.”

Check out the full program and schedule for the festival right here.

The 2017 Cannes Film Festival takes place May 17 – 28.

