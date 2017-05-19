Cannes 2017 Palme d’Or Contenders: Here’s a Look at the Likely Winners

What will Pedro Almodovar's jury do? We'll keep this list of potential Cannes 2017 winners updated throughout the festival.

The Cannes Film Festival jury is usually a mishmash of high-profile actors and directors; the 70th edition is no exception. Headed by Pedro Almodovar, the jury also includes A-listers Will Smith and Jessica Chastain alongside the likes of “Toni Erdmann” director Maren Ade and “Oldboy” director Park Chan-wook. Considering the range of work they produce, it’s hard to imagine all of these filmmakers at the same table, much less choosing the same film for the industry’s most prestigious award. But one way or another, it’s going to happen on Sunday, May 28, 2017, when the jury convenes on the last day of the festival to hand out the Palme d’Or.

Last year, the winner of the Palme was Ken Loach’s “I, Daniel Blake,” which was the second time in a decade that Loach won the Palme; this year, he could be bested by Michael Haneke, already a two-time Palme-winner, who’s back in competition with “Happy End.” But he’s joined by a number of top-tier Cannes auteur regulars, including Lynne Ramsay, Todd Haynes, Sofia Coppola and many others. Check out the full lineup here.

The arbitrary process through which the jury picks its winner means that there’s no mathematical formula for predicting the results; nevertheless, the chronological progression of the festival provides a handy template for ranking the candidates as the race evolves in real time. Picking up a tradition that we kicked off last year, here’s a list of candidates updated as new competition films screened each day.

In order of likelihood:

“Wonderstruck”: Todd Haynes’ adaptation of “Hugo” author Brian Selznick’s novel is a vivid evocation of two eras — 1927 and 1977 — beautifully shot by Haynes cinematographer Ed Lachman. The movie simultaneously follows the plight of a young boy named Ben (Oakes Fegley) who abruptly loses his hearing and goes on a wild adventure from his Michigan home to New York City, in addition the experiences of girl named Rose (Millicent Simmonds), also deaf, who travels through Depression-era New York in search of a silent movie star (Julianne Moore). While it hasn’t received quite the level of acclaim that met Haynes’ “Carol” two years ago, “Wonderstruck” has been embraced as a moving, cinematically complex all-ages experience that may be the closest thing in this year’s competition to a consensus-friendly option. Here’s our review. “Loveless”: Russia’s Andrey Zyvagintsev won a Cannes screenplay prize for his masterful “Leviathan” in 2014, and he’s back in competition this year with another strong contender for multiple prizes. “Loveless” follows the somber exploits of a couple on the verge of divorce whose child goes missing as their family falls apart. Marked by first-rate performances from Maryana Spivak and Alexey Rozin as the feuding husband and wife whose awful breakup just keeps getting worse, the movie may stand a strongest chance at landing some acting prizes for its two leads. But it’s such a gripping, slow-burn look at an intimate drama that also addresses the sense of alienation in Russian society that it may also cast a powerful spell on this year’s jury that will be hard to shake in the days to come. Here’s our review. “Okja”: Bong Joon Ho’s Netflix-produced story of a mutant pig kidnapped by an evil corporation and rescued by a young girl was tarnished early in the festival, when mistaken reports from a jury press conference implied that Almodovar said he wouldn’t award a Netflix film. That doesn’t seem to be what he meant, and with good reason — “Okja” is the kind of universal crowdpleaser that jury could find serious consensus on, as the movie focuses on animal cruelty within the context of mass market entertainment. Bong is a definite contender for the directing prize, and some jurors might be thrown off by the zany tone, but it’s definitely a contender. Here’s our review. “Jupiter’s Moon”: The last time Hungary’s Kornel Mundruzco came to Cannes, he won the Un Certain Regard prize for “White God,” the tale of a town overtaken by rebellious canines. Now he’s in the Official Competition with an even more ambitious project, the story of a European refugee with superpowers. The movie is said to be an ambitious, gorgeously-shot drama filled with impressive ideas that don’t always fit together into a satisfying whole. Having been met with scattered boos, it’s hard to imagine this one will stand a strong chance at the Palme, though it’s possible that if a handful of jurors want to acknowledge its complex filmmaking techniques that it could land a runner-up prize.

