Cannes American Pavilion 2017 Lineup: Spike Lee, Wim Wenders, Screen Talk Live and More

"Rodney King," "Patticake$" and "Brigsby Bear" are among the films being discussed at this year's Ampav.

Known among with-it insiders as the Ampav, the American Pavilion has become a vital part of the Cannes Film Festival over the last 30-odd years. This year’s lineup was announced today, with such special guests as Spike Lee, Wim Wenders, John Cameron Mitchell, Christine Vachon and IndieWire’s own Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson.

Such anticipated films as “Brigsby Bear,” “How to Talk to Girls at Parties,” “Rodney King,” “Wonderstruck” and “Patticake$” will be discussed; Kohn and Thompson are set to record a live edition of the Screen Talk podcast. Avail yourself of the full lineup below and let the Ampav FOMO wash over you in waves.

Friday, May 19

11:00 am: In Conversation with Cinetic Media

John Sloss and Dana O’Keefe

Producers of “Wonderstruck” discuss filmmaking and their famed management company

3:00 pm: Industry in Focus: The Hollywood Bubble

Is Hollywood living in a bubble? Are we in touch with the rest of America? Is it important? What does it mean for film production?

-Chris Charalambous, Freestyle Releasing’s Head of Sales & Acquisitions

-Anne Lai, Creative, Producing Initiatives Director, Sundance Institute

-Tom Quinn, Founder/CEO, Neon

-Uri Singer, Founder/CEO, Passage Pictures

-Moderated by Sharon Waxman, The Wrap

Saturday, May 20

2:00 pm: Industry in Focus: The Anatomy of a Successful Movie Marketing Campaign

-Howard Cohen, Co-President, Roadside Attractions

-Matt Landers, VP, Marketing, IFC/Sundance Selects/IFC Midnight

-Richard Lorber, President & CEO, Kino Lorber

-Jonathan Saba, VP, Sales, Marketing & Distribution, Saban Films

-Christine Vachon, Producer, Cannes competition film Wonderstruck

-Moderated by Zachary Soreff, Sawyer Studios

4:00 pm Film Panel: “Wonders of the Sea 3D”

Co-directors Jean-Michel Cousteau, François Mantello (who also serves as producer) and screenwriter Jean-Jacques Mantello discuss the upcoming 3D documentary (Narrated by Arnold Schwarzenegger).

Sunday, May 21

10:00 am Ampav Opening Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Special Guest: Brittany Snow (“Pitch Perfect,” “Bushwick”)

11:00 am: Emerging Filmmaker — LGBTQ Showcase and Awards

11:00 am: Industry in Focus: The Profession of Casting

Themes will include the qualities that make a successful and effective casting director, the creativity and the evolution of casting, and how casting directors best collaborate with actors, agents, producers and directors.

-Richard Cook, Lisa Richards Agency, Ireland

-Constance Demontoy, France

-Jenny Jue, CSA, USA

-Tusse Lande, ICDN, Sweden

-Debbie McWilliams, ICDN

-Moderated by: Nancy Bishop, CSA, ICDN

Monday, May 22

11:00 am: Industry in Focus: Hollywood & China nad the Future of International Film Production

A discussion of Chinese investments in Hollywood, U.S.-China co-productions, and the Chinese movie market.

-Rob Carney, VP International Sales, Film Nation

-Wei Han, CEO, Bliss Media

-Crystine Zhang, Managing Director, Shandong Film & TV Media Group

-Moderated by Nancy Tartaglione, Deadline

1:00 pm: In Conversation with Spike Lee and Roger Guenveur Smith

In Conversation with award-winning actor, writer and director Spike Lee (“Do the Right Thing,” “Malcom X”) and his long-time collaborator. Lee and Smith’s most recent collaboration is the film “Rodney King,” a powerful history-infused one-man show film that is currently streaming worldwide.

2:00 pm: Taking the Small Screen to the Big Screen: Why TV Shows Have Started Premiering at Film Festival

(Jane Campion Series: “Top of the Lake: China Girl”)

-Hakan Kousetta and Jamie Laurenson, See-Saw Films

-Philippa Campbell and Libby Sharpe, Producers

-Moderated by: Jarod Neece, SXSW

3:00 pm: Film Panel: “Promised Land”

Set against the 2016 presidential election, “Promised Land” takes a musical road trip across America in Elvis Presley’s 1963 Rolls Royce to explore how a small town boy lost his authenticity and became a “King,” while his country lost her democracy and became an empire.

-Eugene Jarecki, Award-winning director

-Moderated by Chaz Ebert

Tuesday, May 23

2:30 pm: Emerging Filmmaker Showcase and Awards

4:30 pm: Emerging Filmmaker Showcase Reception

10:00 pm: Queer Night Party

Hosted by John Cameron Mitchell (open to all festival badge holders)

Wednesday, May 24

11:00 am: In Conversation with Karen Allen

Director and actor Karen Allen (“Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Indiana Jones,” “Animal House”) and producer Diane Pearlman discuss their Cannes Short Film Corner film “A Tree. A Rock. A Cloud.”

Thursday, May 25

11:00 am: IndieWire’s Screen Talk Live

Join Indiewire’s Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson for a live recording of their popular Screen Talk podcast about the latest film and TV news. They’ll also touch on the buzz out of Cannes, how the film industry is changing, and take audience questions.

2:00 pm: Industry in Focus: Making Movies That Matter

Do filmmakers have a responsibility to make movies that matter and promote beauty?

-Wim Wenders, Award-winning director (“Wings of Desire,” “Paris, Texas,” “Buena Vista Social Club”)

-Anne Facerias Founder Festival Sacré de la Beauté

-Dario Vigano, Prefect of the Secretariat for the Communication of the Holy See (The Vatican)

-Costa Gavras (Positive Cinema week)

-Moderated by: Bruno Chatelin, Filmfestivals.com

4:30 pm: Film Panel: “Brigsby Bear” (Cannes Critics’ Week, Closing Night Film)

-Dave McCary, Director

-Kyle Mooney, Co-Writer, Actor (Saturday Night Live)

-Kevin Costello, Co-Writer

-Greg Kinnear, Actor

-Moderated by Jada Yuan, New York Magazine

6:30 pm: In Conversation: John Cameron Mitchell, Bryan Weller & Bridget Everett

Director John Cameron Mitchell & Composer Bryan Weller (“How To Talk To Girls at Parties,” Official Selection Cannes Film Festival) and Bridget Everett (“Patticake$,” Directors Fortnight).

