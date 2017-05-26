Cannes Award Winners Announced in Cinéfondation Selection of Student Films

The Cinéfondation and Short Films Jury headed by Cristian Mungiu announced the three winners on Friday, all of whom will be awarded grants for future work.

The Cinéfondation and Short Films Jury headed by Cristian Mungiu and including Clotilde Hesme, Athina Rachel Tsangari, Barry Jenkins and Eric Khoo has awarded the 2017 Cinéfondation Prizes during a ceremony held in the Buñuel Theatre, followed by the screening of the winning films. The winners are:

First Prize

“Paul Est Là” (“Paul Is Here”)

Directed by Valentina Maurel

The Institut National Supérieur des Arts du Spectacle (INSAS), Belgium

Second Prize

“Heyvan” (“Animal”)

Directed by Bahram Ark and Bahman Ark

Iranian National School of Cinema, Iran

Third Prize

“Deux Égarés Sont Morts” (“Two Youths Died”)

Directed by Tommaso Usberti

La Fémis, France

The Cinéfondation allocates a €15,000 grant for the first prize, €11,250 for the second and €7,500 for the third. The winner of the first prize is also guaranteed the presentation of his or her first feature film at the Cannes Film Festival.

The awarded films will be screened at the Cinéma du Panthéon in Paris on May 30th at 7 p.m. All the films of the Cinéfondation selection will be screened at the Cinémathèque Française on May 31st and June 1st.

