Cannes: Barry Jenkins, Cristian Mungiu and More Are Set for Jury Duty

Uma Thurman, Maren Ade and Fan Bingbing are among their fellow jurors.

Cannes has announced the full list of actors, filmmakers and other artists on jury duty at this year’s edition of the festival, with the likes of Barry Jenkins, Cristian Mungiu and Joachim Lafosse joining the already-announced jurors. That includes Uma Thurman, who’s serving as President of the Un Certain Regard section, as well as Athina Rachel Tsangari, Maren Ade, Pedro Almodóvar, Park Chan-wook, Jessica Chastain, Will Smith and Fan Binbing.

Monica Bellucci will serve as master of ceremonies for opening and closing night of the festival, which runs from May 17–28.

Un Certain Regard Jury

The Un Certain Regard Jury will award its prizes to the winners, chosen from its selection of 18 films, during the Closing Ceremony on Saturday, May, 27th in the Debussy Theatre. The opening film is Barbara, directed by Mathieu Amalric (France).

Uma Thurman – President

Actress (USA)

Mohamed Diab

Director (Egypt)

Reda Kateb

Actor (France)

Joachim Lafosse

Director (Belgium)

Karel Och

Artistic director of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (Czech Republic)

The Caméra d’or Jury

The Caméra d’or gathers first films from the Official Selection, the Semaine de la Critique and the Directors’ Fortnight. It will be handed out during the Awards Ceremony on Sunday, May, 28th in the Grand Theatre Lumière.

Sandrine Kiberlain – President

Actress (France)

Patrick Blossier (AFC)

Cinematographer (France)

Elodie Bouchez

Actress (France)

Guillaume Brac (SRF)

Director, producer (France)

Thibault Carterot (FICAM)

President M141 (France)

Fabien Gaffez (SFCC)

Writer, cinema critic (France)

Michel Merkt

Producer (Suisse)

The Cinéfondation and Short Films Jury

The Jury will be awarding prizes for three of the 16 student films shown as part of the Cinéfondation selection.

The Cinéfondation Prizes will be announced by the Jury on Friday, May, 26th at an Awards Ceremony in the Buñuel Theatre, which will be followed by a screening of the winning films.

The Jury must also name the Short Film Palme d’or winner from among the 9 films in Competition selected. This will be awarded at the Awards Ceremony of the 70th Festival de Cannes on Sunday, May, 28th in the Grand Theatre Lumière.

Cristian Mungiu – President

Director, screenwriter, producer (Romania)

Clotilde Hesme

Actress (France)

Barry Jenkins

Director, screenwriter (USA)

Eric Khoo

Director, screenwriter, producer (Singapore)

Athina Rachel Tsangari

Director, screenwriter, producer (Greece)

Feature Films Jury

The winners will be announced by the Feature Films Jury in the Grand Théâtre Lumière on Sunday 28th May at the Awards Ceremony, following which the Palme d’or will be awarded in the presence of the winning team.

Pedro Almodóvar – President

Director, Screenwriter, Producer (Spain)

Maren Ade

Director, Screenwriter, Producer (Germany)

Jessica Chastain

Actress, Producer (USA)

Fan Bingbing

Actress, Producer (China)

Agnès Jaoui

Actress, Screenwriter, Director, Singer (France)

Park Chan-wook

Director, Screenwriter, Producer (South Korea)

Will Smith

Actor, Producer, Musician (USA)

Paolo Sorrentino

Director, Screenwriter (Italy)

Gabriel Yared

Composer (France)

