Cannes Classics 2017 Lineup Includes ‘Belle de Jour’ Restoration, Stanley Kubrick Doc and More

The 2017 lineup is dedicated primarily to the history of the Festival, and includes a new documentary about Stanley Kubrick's longtime collaborator Leon Vitali.

The 2017 Cannes Film Festival has announced the lineup for Cannes Classics, a selection of vintage films and masterpieces from the history of cinema. This year’s program is dedicated primarily to the history of the festival, and includes one short film and five new documentaries.

READ MORE: Cannes Adds Roman Polanski Film to Lineup

Highlights from the lineup include “Belle du Jour” (1967), Luis Bunuel’s classic about a housewife who dabbles in prostitution, and “All That Jazz ” (1979) Bob Fosse’s story of a womanizing, drug-using dancer played by Roy Scheider. There is also the documentary “Filmworker,” which tells the story of Leon Vitali, an actor who abandoned his career after “Barry Lyndon” to become Stanley Kubrick’s right hand man and creative collaborator behind the scenes.

Rights holders to the films decide whether to screen them in 2K or 4K, or use an original print. Jean Vigo’s “L’Atalante,” for example, will screen in 35mm.

Below is the full lineup.

A Brief History of The Cannes Film Festival

“Battle of the Rails,” directed by Rene Clement (1946)

“The Wages of Fear,” directed by Henri-Georges Clouzot (1952)

“Merry-Go-Round,” directed by Zoltan Fabri (1955)

“Ila Ayn?,” directed by Georges Nasser (1957)

“I Even Met Happy Gypsies,” directed by Aleksandar Petrovic (1967)

“Blow-up,” directed by Michelangelo Antonioni (1966)

“Siege,” directed by Gilberto Tofano (1969)

“Oh, Sun,” directed by Med Hondo (1970)

“Babatu, Les Trois Conseils,” directed by Jean Rouch (1976)

In the Realm of the Senses,” directed by Nagisa Oshima (1976)

“All that Jazz,” directed by Bob Fosse (1979)

“Man of Iron,” directed by Andzej Wajda (1981)

“The Way,” directed by Yilmaz Güney (1982)

“Ballad of Naramaya,” directed by Shohei Imamura (1983)

“El Sol del Membrillo,” directed by Victor Eric (1992)

“A Short History of Short Films,” curated by Christian Jeune and Jacques Kermabon (1951-1999)

Other events, restored prints, and guests

“Madame de…,” directed by Max Ophuls (1953)

“L’Atalante,” directed by Jean Vigo (1934)

“Native Son,” directed by Pierre Chenal (1951)

“Paparazzi,” directed by Jacques Rozier (1963)

“Belle de Jour,” directed by Luis Bunuel (1967)

“A River Runs Through It,” directed by Robert Redford (1992)

“Lucia,” directed by Humberto Solas (1968)

READ MORE: Cannes: How to Get a Sales Agent or Distributor for Your Unfinished Film

Documentaries about Cinema

“The Belgian’s Road to Cannes,” directed by Henri de Gerlache (2017)

“David Stratton – A Cinematic Life,” directed by Sally Aitken (2017)

“Fieldworker,” directed by Tony Zierra (2017)

“Becoming Cary Grant,” directed by Mark Kidel (2017)

“Jean Douchet, L’Enfant Agite,” directed by Fabien Hagege, Guillaume Namur and Vincent Haasser (2017)

Films will be screened in the Palais des Festivals, Salle Buñuel or Salle du Soixantième.

Stay on top of the latest out of Cannes! Sign up for our festival email newsletter here.