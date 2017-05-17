Cannes: Cohen Media Buys U.S. Rights to François Ozon’s ‘L’Amant Double’

Cohen Media will release Ozon's erotic mystery in early 2018.

Cohen Media Group has acquired the North American rights to Francois Ozon’s erotic mystery “L’Amant Double” (“Double Lover”), which will screen in Competition at the Cannes Film Festival, Variety reports. The film follows Chloé (Marine Vatch), a fragile young woman who falls in love with her psychoanalyst, Paul (Jérémie Renier). Chloé eventually moves in with Paul, but later discovers he is concealing a part of his identity. The film co-stars legendary French artist Jacqueline Bisset.

Cohen Media will release “L’Amant Double” in North America in early 2018. Ozon has been to Cannes several times before, including with 2013’s “Young & Beautiful,” (also starring Vatch) and 2003’s “Swimming Pool.” He has never won a major prize at the fest.

“Ozon belongs to a rare breed of French auteurs who are beloved at home and have a loyal following among distributors worldwide,” co-producer Nicolas Brigaud-Robert said in a statement to Variety. Brigaud-Robert is also a partner at Films Distribution, which is handling international rights for the movie.

Ozon’s 2016 film “Frantz” was a black-and-white drama set the aftermath of World War I. The film won France’s Cesar award for best cinematography and earned nominations for several other awards, including best film and best director.

