Cannes Critics’ Week 2017: Enter to Win Online Festival Pass to Screen Short Films

Can't make it the 2017 Cannes Film Festival? Here's your chance to bring a part of it straight to the comfort of your own home.

The 2017 Cannes Film Festival is underway, and IndieWire is partnering with Festival Scope for a second year in a row to give readers the chance to bring a part of the event straight to their own homes. This year’s Critics’ Week, the oldest sidecar at Cannes, features 10 short films in competition. If you aren’t in Cannes, this is your only chance to watch them all.

Now through Thursday, May 25, IndieWire readers have an exclusive opportunity to register for a chance to win an online Festival Pass to screen the 10 short films in competition. CLICK HERE for the registration form — all you need to enter is your first and last name and a valid email address — and make sure to enter by May 25 for a chance to win. Festival Scope has reserved 50 festival passes for IndieWire readers this year. Winners will be notified on May 26, with the 10 short films available to stream online through June 2.

For more information on the 2017 Critics’ Week lineup, you can head over to the official Festival Scope website now. The full list of short films in competition are listed below.

“The Best Fireworks Ever,” by Aleksandra Terpińska

“The Disinherited,” by Laura Ferrés

“Children Leave at Dawn,” by Manon Coubia

“Mobius,” by Sam Kuhn

“Selva,” by Sofía Quirós Ubeda

“Employee of the Month,” by Carlo Francisco Manatad

“Exposure,” by Salvatore Lista

“Makala,” by Emmanuel Gras

“Ela,” by Oliver Adam Kusio

“Real Gods Require Blood,” by Moin Hussain

