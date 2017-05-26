Cannes: Directors’ Fortnight Awards Go to ‘The Rider,’ ‘Let the Sunshine In’ and More

Other big winners included Philippe Garrel and Jonas Carpignano.

Though Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight section is technically a non-competitive one, each year, various partners and sponsors of the slate give out awards to a number of films that screen in the well-regarded section. If you’re looking to catch up on the next big thing to come out of the festival, these awards offer a smart look at exactly that (with a few well-known names, too, just for good measure).

This year’s winners include a number of very buzzy titles, including Chloé Zhao’s “The Rider” (which was recently picked up by Sony Pictures Classics), Claire Denis’ Juliette Binoche-starring “Let the Sunshine In” (picked up at the festival by Sundance Selects), along with Philippe Garrel’s “Lover For a Day” and Jonas Carpignano’s “A Ciambra” (which was also bought by Sundance Selects at the fest).

Check out the full list of winners below. Cannes will announce the rest of its awards — including the Palme d’Or — on Sunday afternoon.

Art Cinema Award

“The Rider” by Chloé Zhao

SACD Prize

“Lover For a Day,” by Philippe Garrel (read our review right here)

and

“Let the Sunshine In,” by Claire Denis (read our review right here)

Europa Cinemas Label

“A Ciambra,” by Jonas Carpignano (read our review right here)

illy Short Film Award

“Back to Genoa City,” by Benoit Grimalt

