Cannes to Honor Victims of Manchester Attack With Moment of Silence

The festival will pay tribute to the victims of Monday's suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

The Cannes Film Festival is paying tribute to the victims of the horrific suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande in Manchester, England on Monday that killed 22 people and injured 59. The festival has invited attendees to observe a minute’s silence on Tuesday afternoon.

“The Festival de Cannes would like to express its horror, anger and immense sadness following the attack on the public and the city of Manchester last night,” the festival said in a statement. “This is yet another attack on culture, youth and joyfulness, on our freedom, generosity and tolerance, all things that the Festival and those who make it possible – the artists, professionals and spectators – hold dear. The Festival de Cannes invites all festival-goers to show their solidarity with the victims, their families and the British people by observing a minute’s silence this Tuesday 23 May at 3pm.”

The attack at the concert, which was heavily attended by children, was the work of a suicide bomber. Pixar’s “Cars 3” canceled a promotional event on Tuesday in response to the attack, Variety reported.

“It is now beyond doubt that the people of Manchester and of this country have fallen victim to a callous terrorist attack, an attack that targeted some of the youngest people in our society with cold calculation,” British Prime Minister Theresa May said after an emergency cabinet meeting on Tuesday

