Cannes: Neon and Vice Buy U.S. Rights to Harmony Korine’s ‘The Beach Bum’

Starring Matthew McConaughey, "The Beach Bum" will shoot this fall, and marks Korine's first feature film since 2012's "Spring Breakers."

Neon and Vice have prebought U.S. rights to Harmony Korine’s “The Beach Bum.” The movie marks Korine’s first feature since 2012’s “Spring Breakers,” which took in more than $31 million at the worldwide box office.

“The Beach Bum” is a comedy that follows the misadventures of Moondog (Matthew McConaughey), a “rebellious and lovable rogue who lives life large.” Korine will write and direct the movie, which begins shooting this fall for a 2018 theatrical release.

“We’ve been huge fans of the singularly talented Harmony Korine for a very long time now,” Neon said in a statement, adding that “The Beach Bum” will be a “wild, crazy and intoxicating piece of cinema.” The film is executive produced by Neon co-founders Tom Quinn and Tim League and Vice’s Shane Smith, Eddy Moretti, and Danny Gabai. Producers include LeGrisbi Prods.’ John Lesher, Anonymous Content’s Steve Golin, and Iconoclast’s Charles-Marie Anthonioz, Mourad Belkeddar, and Nicolas Lhermitte.

Sales agent Rocket Science will introduce the film at the European Film Market during the 2018 Berlin Film Festival.

Vice chief creative officer Moretti called the movie Korine’s “most ambitious, hilarious, and oddly existential film,” in the statement. “This is just the beginning of making more movie magic with Harmony. We have lots of wonderfully weird things up our sleeves.”

Neon isn’t launching any movies at Cannes, but will be looking for acquisitions and other pre-buys. The company made a big splash at Sundance, picking up the dramatic comedy “Ingrid Goes West,” starring Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen, the teen drama “Beach Rats,” and the hip-hop drama “Roxanne Roxanne.”

