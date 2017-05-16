Cannes: Three Old Friends Take a Gamble on Everything in ‘The Dragon Defense’ Trailer — Watch

The Directors' Fortnight offering is Colombian director Natalia Santa's first film.

There is nothing quite like a movie about a sadsack gambler, struggling to find personal connection and success at the tail end of a losing hand — which makes Colombian director Natalia Santa’s first film, “The Dragon Defense,” all the more striking, as it follows not one, not two, but three such characters.

Per the film’s official synopsis: “This is the story of three old friends downtown Bogota. A chess player and small-time gambler, a watch maker who refuses to close down his shop, and a Spanish homeopath obsessed with poker. They spend their days between the legendary chess club Lasker, The Caribbean Casino, and La Normanda, a coffee shop. Finding comfort in the confines of their routines, they avoid failure at all costs. When this comfort is put at risk however, each man will have to figure out that in life, as in love, it’s never too late to take a chance.

“The Dragon Defense” will premiere in Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight section later this week. The film’s first trailer puts an artistic spin on the ol’ “tired gambler” trope, unspooling what appears to be a graceful and insightful look at three men with plenty to lose — and even more to gain.

Roll the dice and check out our exclusive trailer for “The Dragon Defense” below, along with its first poster.

