Cannes: The Orchard Buys Palme d’Or Contender ‘BPM (Beats Per Minute)’

The Orchard has acquired the U.S. rights to Robin Campillo’s AIDS drama “BPM (Beats Per Minute),” Variety reports. The film is one of the best-reviewed titles at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where it premiered in Competition.

Set in the early 1990s, the film follows members of the ACT UP movement in Paris who work to spread awareness about AIDS. One newcomer to the group, Nathan (Arnaud Valois) has his world shaken up when a radical militant named Sean (Nahuel Pérez Biscayart) throws his last bits of energy into the struggle.

“[T]he credibility of their romance expands the movie’s frame just in time for a moving third act, as Sean’s physical condition starts to deteriorate,” IndieWire’s Eric Kohn writes in his review. “Campillo doesn’t shy away from expressionistic images to convey Sean’s dire prospects.”

“BPM” is currently listed as the second most likely title to win the Palme d’Or in IndieWire’s list of likely winners, after Russian filmmaker Andrey Zyvagintsev’s “Loveless.”

Films Distribution is handling sales for “BPM,” Campillo’s first film to screen at Cannes. The movie has already landed distribution deals is countries including Italy, Spain, Turkey, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, Portugal, Hungary, Israel, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Mexico and the U.K.

