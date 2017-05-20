Cannes Theater Evacuated Due to Security Scare

The security precaution affected a press screening of filmmaker Michel Hazanavicius's competition entry "Redoubtable."

An errant bag left near the Debussy Theatre at the Cannes Film Festival caused a security scare Saturday resulting in an evacuation shortly before a 7:30 p.m. press screening of Michel Hazanavicius’s “Redoubtable.” The screening was delayed for roughly 20 minutes before the threat was cleared and press were invited back in.

READ MORE: Cannes 2017: 9 Hot Acquisition Titles That Will Have Buyers Chasing Foreign Films

While press were lined up waiting to enter, the staff of the theater were evacuated and security officials told members of the press to clear out. Cannes Press Attache Christine Aime told the crowd that an unidentified bag was being investigated. Some members of the press were convinced the screening was canceled and left.

All the people in the Debussy theatre came running out as security checked the errant bag inside. pic.twitter.com/tgnEVf9elY — Anne Thompson (@akstanwyck) May 20, 2017

Cannes festival director Thierry Fremaux was on hand at the Debussy to assist in getting information out to members of the press.

Security has been especially tight at Cannes this year. Even festival regulars used to heightened security have described the situation as much more intense than prior years.

READ MORE: French AIDS Crisis Gets Definitive Big Screen Treatment In ‘120 Beats Per Minute’ — Cannes 2017 Review

“Redoubtable” marks the third Cannes title in a row for Hazanavicius after his 2011 Best Picture winner “The Artist” and 2014’s “The Search,” which screened in official competition. The 2017 Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 17 and runs through May 28.

Additional reporting by Anne Thompson.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletter here.