Cannes: Timely Un Certain Regard Entry ‘Beauty and the Dogs’ Picked Up By Oscilloscope

Oscilloscope has obtained U.S. rights to Kaouther Ben Hania’s Cannes Un Certain Regard entry “Beauty and the Dogs.” O-Scope plans a theatrical release for the film later in the year.

Per the film’s official synopsis: “When Mariam, a young Tunisian woman, is raped by police officers after leaving a party, she is propelled into a harrowing night in which she must fight for her rights even though justice lies on the side of her tormentors. Employing impressive cinematic techniques, Kaouther Ben Hania’s ‘Beauty and the Dogs’ tells an urgent, unapologetic, and important story head-on.”

O-Scope’s Dan Berger said of the acquisition, “Kaouther Ben Hania’s film is an auteurist achievement with a tour-de-force central performance from a sure to be future-star, Mariam Al Ferjani. Honestly, this is the real Wonder Woman to see on the big screen and we’re counting on U.S. audiences to have the balls to find out what this fierce display of female empowerment has to offer.”