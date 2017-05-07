The Bus From ‘Captain Fantastic’ Is for Sale — and Ready to Take You to Burning Man

Viggo Mortensen not included.

If action figures and posters aren’t your kind of movie memorabilia, perhaps this will be more to your liking: the bus from “Captain Fantastic,” which is for sale on Craigslist. Viggo Mortensen isn’t included in the transaction, unfortunately, but for the low, low price of just $6,000 you can get the vehicle being alluringly advertised as “1993 Bluebird bus, Built for the movie ‘Captain Fantastic.’ Still has set dressing props in it.”

READ MORE: Why Viggo Mortensen Deserves to Win the Oscar for Best Actor — Consider This

Among the other accoutrements: “2 A/C units mounted on roof” and the ability to “build out like you want it.” The fuel is diesel, the title is clean and the transmission is automatic. If you feel like turning your family into a survivalist clan out in the wilderness, there’s really no other option.

READ MORE: ‘Captain Fantastic’ Review: Viggo Mortensen Turns a Hokey Premise Into Something Magical

The last line of the listing may also be the most tantalizing: “Burning man, Bus, cross country ready.” Interested parties should head to Craigslist, where all dreams come true.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here