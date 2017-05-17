Cary Fukunaga’s New TNT Series ‘The Alienist’ Gets First Trailer Full of Mysterious Intrigue — Watch

Luke Evans and Dakota Fanning smolder in the first trailer for this new series from "True Detective" creator Cary Joji Fukunaga.

TNT has released the first trailer for its new psychological thriller, “The Alienist,” from Executive Produder Cary Fukunaga.

READ MORE: Cary Fukunaga Nears Deal to Direct Atomic Bomb Drama ‘Shockwave’

The period drama stars Luke Evans, Martin McCreadie, and Dakota Fanning. Based on true events, the mystery is set in New York just before the turn of the 20th century when a series of gruesome murders of boy prostitutes gripped the city. Based on a novel of the same name by David Carr, the drama follows a detective (McCredie) who enlists the help of a psychologist named Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Evans), otherwise known as an “alienist” to solve the case. Fanning plays headstrong police secretary Sara Howard, who also becomes embroiled in the investigation.

READ MORE: ‘Hamilton’ Star Daveed Diggs Joins Cast of TNT’s ‘Snowpiercer’ Adaptation — Here’s Who He’ll Play

The trailer is full of dark street corners, lush period costumes and sets, and hints at an Evans/Fanning romance. From HBO’s “True Detective,” we know that Fukunaga is well-versed in making high stakes and artful drama out of serial killer stories. “The Alienist” will introduce the auteur to a wider audience.

Check it out:

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our film and TV email newsletter here.