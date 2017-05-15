Casey Affleck to Be Honored at 52nd Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

The newly minted Oscar winner will receive The Festival President’s Award this summer.

Fresh off his Oscar win for “Manchester by the Sea,” the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival has announced that actor Casey Affleck will be the recipient of The Festival President’s Award. At the 52nd edition of KVIFF later this summer, Affleck will also be on hand to introduce a screening of his latest film, “A Ghost Story,” along with writer and director David Lowery and producers Toby Halbrooks and James M. Johnston.

The Festival President’s Award is a special honor given to actors, directors, and producers who have contributed in a fundamental way to the development of contemporary world cinema.

“We are very glad that Casey Affleck is accepting the Karlovy Vary IFF President’s Award and will present David Lowery’s new picture ‘A Ghost Story’ at our 52nd edition,” KVIFF President Jiří Bartoška said in an official statement. “In 2013, the Festival presented, to great acclaim, Lowery’s ‘Ain’t Them Bodies Saints,’ although Mr. Affleck was unable to attend. We regard Casey Affleck as one of the most intriguing actors in contemporary American film and are honored to welcome the filmmakers during the presentation of ‘A Ghost Story.’”

A24 will release “A Ghost Story” later this summer. A hit at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, the film reunites Lowery with Affleck and Rooney Mara, the stars of his “Ain’t Them Bodies Saints.”

Affleck recently completed production on “The Old Man and the Gun,” starring opposite Robert Redford and Sissy Spacek. He is currently in post-production on his directorial feature “Light of my Life,” which he also wrote and stars in. The story follows a father (Affleck) and daughter living on the outskirts of society destabilized by a deadly pandemic.

This year’s Karlovy Vary International Film Festival runs June 30 – July 8 in Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic.

