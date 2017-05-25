‘Castlevania’ Trailer: Dracula Must Be Killed in the Netflix Video Game Adaptation

The animated series debuts July 7 on the streaming giant.

Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming original animated series “Castlevania,” based on the classic Konami video game. The dark medieval fantasy series follows the last surviving member of the Belmont clan as e tries to kill Dracula in order to save Eastern Europe from extinction.

According to IMDb, the first season was penned by “Iron Man 3” writer Warren Ellis. The series is produced by Adi Shankar (“Dredd”), along with “Adventure Time” co-producers Fred Seibert and Kevin Klonde. The “super violent” miniseries “is going to be dark, satirical, and after a decade of propaganda it will flip the vampire sub-genre on its head,” Shankar wrote on Facebook back in 2015.

This past February, after Netflix announced it was developing the series, Shankar told Collider, “I’m personally guaranteeing that this is going to be the best fucking video game adaptation ever made to date. I’ve seen it, and it’s fucking amazing.”

“Castlevania” debuts July 7, on Netflix. Check out the first trailer below.

