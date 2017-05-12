Alan Cumming, David Boreanaz, Bobby Moynihan, Shemar Moore Lead CBS Male-Heavy Series Orders

New dramas include "Wisdom of the Crowd," "Instinct," "S.W.A.T." and "Seal Team," while comedies are "Me, Myself & I" and "9JKL."

CBS is going multigenerational with two new sitcoms, including an ambitious single-camera comedy starring “Saturday Night Live’s” Bobby Moynihan, while sticking with tried-and-true topics – crime and action – for its new dramas. The network announced four new dramas and two comedies:

“Wisdom of the Crowd” comes from executive producer Ted Humphrey and is “inspired by the notion that a million minds are better than one, a visionary tech innovator (Jeremy Piven) creates a cutting-edge crowdsourcing app to solve his daughter’s murder, and revolutionize crime solving in the process.”

Jeremy Piven stars with Richard T. Jones, Jake Matthews, Blake Lee, Natalia Tena, and Monica Potter. The show is based on the Israeli format of the same name. and comes from executive producers Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan (Keshet Media Group), Dror Mishani and Shira Hadad. Adam Davidson is executive producer and director; CBS Television Studios is the studio in association with Universal Television.

Another drama, “Instinct,” centers on Alan Cumming as “a former CIA operative who has since built a “normal” life as a gifted professor and writer is lured back into his old life when the NYPD needs his help to stop a serial killer.”

The show, based on the soon-to-be-published James Patterson book, comes from executive producer/writer Michael Rauch, while Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin (Secret Hideout), James Patterson, Bill Robinson, Leopoldo Gout and Alan Cumming are also executive producers. Marc Webb is director and executive producer; show comes from CBS Television Studios.

“S.W.A.T.,” starring Shemar Moore, centers on “a locally born and bred S.W.A.T. sergeant is torn between loyalty to the streets and duty to his fellow officers when he’s tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles.”

Based on the film, the show also stars Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, and Peter Onorati. It comes from writer Aaron Thomas, who executive produces with Shawn Ryan, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Danielle Woodrow, and Pavun Shetty. Justin Lin is executive producer and director.

Sony Pictures Television is the studio, with CBS Television Studios.

“Seal Team,” starring David Boreanaz, “follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions our country can ask of them.”

Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks, and Jessica Paré also star. Ed Redlich, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly are executive producers, while Chris Chulack is director/EP. CBS Television Studios is the studio.

Comedies include “9JKL,” a multi-camera comedy starring Mark Feurstein (who also writes and executive produces with Dana Klein). The show is inspired by “a time in Mark Feuerstein’s adult life when he lived in apartment 9K in the building he grew up in, sandwiched between his doting parents’ apartment, 9J, and his brother, sister-in-law and their baby’s apartment, 9L, and his attempts to set boundaries with his intrusive but well-meaning family.”

Linda Lavin, Elliott Gould, David Walton, Liza Lapira, and Matt Murray also star. Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, and Dana Honor are additional executive producers with director Pamela Fryman. CBS Television Studios is the studio.

“Me, Myself & I,” starring Bobby Moynihan, is “a single-camera comedy examining one man’s life over a 50-year span. The show will focus on three distinct periods in his life – as a 14-year-old in 1991, a 40-year-old in present day, and a 65-year-old in 2042.”

Jack Dylan Grazer, Brian Unger, Jaleel White, Kelen Coleman, Skylar Gray, Christopher Paul Richards, Mandell Maughan, Reylynn Caster, with Sharon Lawrence and John Larroquette also star.

Dan Kopelman is executive producer/writer, while Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor also executive produce. Randall Einhorn helmed the pilot. Show comes from Warner Bros. Television.

CBS previously announced the new comedy series “Young Sheldon.”

